Indore Sports Update: Reet of Daly College wins double titles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reet Arora of Daly College tasted double success in the All-India Championship Series Tennis Tournament held at Chandigarh recently. Coach Sajid Lodi said in the tournament played on clay courts, Reet won the trophy in the girls' singles as well as in the doubles. She defeated Anya Agarwal of Punjab 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, Aradhya Tandon of Haryana 6-1, 6-0 in the second and Vanshika Yadav of Chhattisgarh 6-0, 6-0 in the semi-finals. In the final, she easily defeated her own doubles partner Jasmin Kaur of Haryana 6-0, 6-2.

In the doubles, Reet and Jasmin beat Kritika Sharma and Poonam 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Ajenika Puri and Tamannaah Walia 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals. In the final, they defeated Siddhak Kaur and Kritika Katoch 6-2, 6-4. School Principal Gunmeet Bindra felicitated Reet on her success.

Ashutosh and Harsh national toppers in Fit India Quiz

Ashutosh Singh and Harsh Tiwari of Golden International School secured the first position in the Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz organized recently. Prateek Singh of Gujarat, Swapnil Deshpande of Telangana and Shashwat Mishra of Uttar Pradesh also got the award.

Principal of the school Reena Khurana said that Golden School has also been selected in the preliminary round of the quiz competition. The country's biggest online quiz, the Fit India National Quiz for Schools edition was launched in August last year by Union Sports Minister

Anurag Thakur. School Director Gopal Agarwal congratulated the students on this achievement.

Veer Shivaji Cycle Marathon organized

Various events are being organized all over the country on the 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. A grand event of Veer Shivaji Cycle Marathon was organized under Khelo India in Indore. Pankaj Fatehchandani, president of Namo Namo Shankara said a huge cycle marathon was taken out from Lalbagh complex to Veer Shivaji Maharaj (Shivaji Vatika) in which 750 senior citizens, youth and women participated. The marathon was started by a 5-year-old girl by cutting the ribbon and she participated in the yatra by riding a bicycle. The main attraction of the yatra was saffron flag on each cycle along with Veer Shivaji and national songs and along with social people of all religions, doctor-lawyer-yoga guru participated in the marathon and grand welcome by social organizations coming on the yatra route.

The eminent participants are

National award winning cyclist Dr Raju Keswani,

He won the title of Super Randonnier 5 times.Cycled 1000 kms Indore- Nashik- Bhopal- Indore. Cycled 1200 km from Paris to London.

Sapna Khatri

She is marathon runner, cyclist and yoga teacher. She got the distinction of being the first woman of Madhya Pradesh by winning the title of super randonnier in cycling twice.

Preeti Khandelwal

She is Marathon runner, cyclist and swimmer. Triathlon winner, which consists of swimming 1.5 km, cycling 50 km and running 21 km. The only woman from Madhya Pradesh to win triathlon.

Manish, Ravi, Nitin, Devendra, Sunil, Hariom, Pratap and Ruchika in final

In the Arjandas Parchani Memorial 6th Indore District Masters (Veterans) Badminton Competition, Nitin Lashkari and Devendra Bhisekar in 40 years, Manish Jaiswal and Ravi Pamnani in 35+ years, Sunil Satav and Hariom Rathore in 45+ years reached Men's Singles Finals. Vinod Acharya - Dinesh Pahuja, Sunil Satav - Amar Chandani 45+ Men's Doubles Finals, Shekhar Tiwari 50+ Men's Singles & Doubles Finals, Dr Pratap Dhawale- Ruchika Sharma and Ambarish Nadkar - Rishu Rai reached the 40+ mixed doubles final played on Saturday.

Indore wins junior handball tourney

The final of 45th State Level Junior Boys Handball Championship, organized by Indore District Handball Association, was played between hosts Indore and Bhopal.

Indore defeated Bhopal 22-20 in a thrilling contest. Vibhu Patel of Indore was declared best player of the tournament. The closing ceremony took place in the presence of Indore Zone 3 Police DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi and Deepak Jain Tinu. On this occasion, general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Handball Association Dr Hardeep Singh Ruppal, Vikram Awardee Rajesh Joshi, Harish Dagur, Ashish Danej, Jagdish Joshi, Arshad Hasan, secretaries and coaches of various districts were present. The guests were welcomed by Arjun Lamba, Dipesh Pawar, Rahul Chitre, Ranveer Singh, Manpreet Singh, Kishan Batu, Deepesh Sengar and Suraj Yadav. The program was coordinated by Nirmal Sethi and vote of thanks was proposed by Geeta Thakur.

Forces Cup Golf tourney concludes

The Royal Garha Golf Club organized Forces Cup Golf Tournament here on Sunday. In this tournament, 45 golfers from Indore, Ujjain, Mhow, Bhopal & Dewas participated. This Forces Cup Golf Tournament was promoted by Army, BSF and MP Police.

The Best Gross Score winner trophy (Adult) was won by Sumit Goyal. The Best Gross Score Runner up trophy (Adult) was won by Chanchal Soni. The Best Gross Score Winner trophy (Senior Citizen) won by Ashok Yadav ex-IG BSF. The Best Gross Score Runner trophy (Senior Citizen) won by Manoj Mehta. The net Score winner trophy for Adult was won by Chandrakant Neema. The net score Winner trophy for Senior Citizen was won by Santosh Mishra. The net Score Winner trophy for ladies was won by Praveena Mishra while the net Score Winner trophy for Junior went to Deepika Tomar. The net Score winner trophy of sub Junior was won by Master Aarav Goyal. The trophy of Close to the Pin was won by Manoj Mehta. The Championship Trophy was won by Royal Garha Golf Club.Trophies were presented to the winner by the Shashibhushan Prasad Principal Commissioner Income-Tax , accompanied by Rajesh Vyas.