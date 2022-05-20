Indore sports update: Rambagh XI in final; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rambagh XI entered the final by registering an easy victory in the night tennis ball cricket, organized in memory of Chaudhary Shankar Khalifa here at Khalsa Stadium, on Wednesday.

The first semi-final match of the tournament was played between Rambagh XI and Venus XI. Batting first after winning the toss, Rambagh scored a mammoth total of 112 runs for 3 wickets in 8 overs. For Rambagh, Sanju Kothari played a brilliant innings of 64 runs in 26 balls. In reply, the team of Venus, could score only 72 runs in 8 overs. Rambagh won the match by 40 runs and made it to the final.

During the match, Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, former mayor Krishna Murari Moghe, Gopi Nema and Tinku Thakkar were present. Commissioner Mishra also tried his hand in batting. The guests were welcomed by Sandeep Pathrod, Nilesh Karosia, Amit Lahoria, Prateek Sharma, Hitesh Solanki and Mahesh Pathrod.

Madhya Pradesh excels in National traditional belt wrestling tourney

At least 13 players from Madhya Pradesh (Aarna Tiwari, Pragya Kumawat, Saumya Nim, Geetika Sharma, Jagriti Kumawat, Barkha Kumawat, Rekha Chauhan, Aviral Soni, Hardik Yadav, Himnish Khare, Vansh Bohra, Purab Siya and Yogesh Kushwaha) won 6 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze medals in their respective categories of the belt wrestling and pancreation competition held under the AITWPF 1st Federation Cup at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) recently.

The above 13 players are getting regular belt wrestling training from Dr Lalit Paneri at Lalit Kala Complex, Indore. The support of team physio Pankaj Yadav was also commendable. On this occasion, Rahul Vyas, President of Madhya Pradesh Amateur Belt Wrestling and Pancreatation Association, Secretary Gopal Paliwal, Kailash Batham, Ashutosh Dadhich and Mahesh Purohit congratulated the successful players and wished them a bright future.

Indore post third consecutive wins

Indore registered their third consecutive win in the JS Anand Senior Women's One Day Cricket tournament played here at the Roop Singh Stadium Gwalior on Thursday. In Group A match, Indore defeated hosts Gwalior by 61 runs. Batting first, Indore scored 187 runs for 9 wickets in allotted 50 overs. In reply, Gwalior's team could manage only 126 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. In other matches, Ujjain defeated Chambal by 169 runs, Bhopal defeated Sagar by 208 runs and Shahdol defeated Rewa by 129 runs. Indore won all the three matches and secured the top position with 12 points.

The semi-final matches will be played on May 21. In which Indore will face Narmadapuram and Shahdol will take on Gwalior.

Manvardhan, Nishit, Pehal and Sayani in final

In the Yellow Diamond All India Championship Series Junior Tennis Tournament, organized by the Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club, the 14-year boys title match will be played between Nishit Arimelli of Andhra Pradesh and Kanishk Kathuria of Madhya Pradesh. In the girls' 14 years category, Sayani Varadkar of Maharashtra and MP’s Pahal Khararkar reached the finals. In the boys 16 years semi-finals, MP’s Manvardhan Rakhecha defeated Dhruv Soni and Gujarat's Aditya Nair defeated Kush Bhasin to make it to the finals. Whereas in the girl's 16 years category, Pehal Kharadkar defeated Bhuvika Bhalla and Mahak Kapoor defeated Sayani Varadkar to enter the finals.

Match draw, Rest of MP ‘A’ win on basis of first innings lead

Rest of MP ‘A’ registered a win against Rest of MP ‘B’ on the basis of first innings lead in the drawn match of the Rameshwar Pratap Singh boys under-14 cricket match played at Morena on Thursday. With this win, Rest of MP ‘A’ get 3 points, followed by Rest of MP ‘B’ with 1 point.

Brief scores:

ROMP 'A' 1st Innings : All out 375 in 112.4 overs

ROMP 'B' 1st Innings : All out 135 in 60.3 overs

ROMP 'A' 2nd Innings : 161 for 4 in 45 overs

ROMP 'B' 2nd Innings : 97 for 5 in 40 overs

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:14 AM IST