Indore sports update: Madhya Pradesh power lifters win 15 medals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the sub-juniors and junior national power lifting championships held in Ghazipur, the power lifters from Madhya Pradesh performed brilliantly and won 15 medals-- 7 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze.
Dhruvraj Kure was the second in the Best Lifters in sub-junior category. Aditi Bairagi set a new national record by lifting 85 kg bench press in the 63 kg category and Udayveer Gurjar recorded 102.5 kg bench press in 53 kg category.
Udayveer Gurjar of MP won gold in 53 kg sub-junior category by lifting total of 425 kg. At the same time, Dhruvraj Kure lifted 530 kg in 59 kg class. Aditi Bairagi won the silver medal in the 63 kg category by lifting 365 kg in sub-junior girls category.
In this championship, Udayveer won 3, Dhruv Raj 4, Aditi won 4 medals. At the same time, Nitin Kori , Vishal Gadge, Ravi Kumar and Preetesh Pal won 1-1 medal each.
On its achievement, MLA Mahendra Hardia, MP Olympic Association President Ramesh Mendola, Ramesh Dave, K.R. Tiwari, W. Lal, U.P. Singh, Sharif Khan, Sanat Usrethe, Devendra Nahar, Ajay Jaiswal, Sanjay Bhavarkar, Avinash Dubey, Narendra Birade, Uday Sharma, Dinesh Thakur Gunjan Srivastava and Dinesh Paliwal congratulated to successful lifters.
Kunal Silawat to lead MP kushti team
Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association treasurer Vikram Awardi Omprakash Khatri and Secretary Suresh Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh's wrestling team will partipate in the Junior, Sub -Junior Greco-Roman National wrestling championship to be held in Chandigarh on 26 and 27 March. The captain of the team will be Kunal Silawat of Bindaguru Vyayamsala. The coach of the team will be Govind Gurjar, Manish Namdev, Neelima Baurasi, and Jagdish Patel. Olympian Pappu Yadav raised the possibility of winning the medals from all the wrestlers.
Selected teams: Junior Greco- Roman boys- 55kg Raja Baurasi Bhopal,60kg Udit Patel Bhopal,63kg Kunal Silawat Indore,67kg Akash Yadav Bhopal,72kg Jai Raj Indore,77kg Praveen Mali Ujjain,82kg Aksham Rathore Ujjain,87kg Gautam Khari Ujjain,97kg Saurabh Malhar Indore,130kg Saad Mansuri Ujjain.
Sub Junior Greco-Roman boys - 45kg Yogesh Vijore Indore,48kg Sahil Vanshkar Katni.51kg Abhishek Yadav Sagar,55kg Robin Jabalpur,60kg Anuj Thakur Indore,65kg Hariom Puri Bhopal,71kg Abhishek Yadav Indore,80kg Aurangzeb Khan Indore,92 kg Aditya Yadav Indore,110kg Darshan Dangi Indore.
Sajid Lodi Tennis Academy best in the country
The tennis academy of international tennis coach Sajid Lodi has been adjudged as the best academy in the country with a 4.7 star rating. Lodi has been working for many years in polishing the talents of the state and the country at Indore Tennis Club and Daly College. Over the years, he prepared many national and international players, which included Mahek Jain, Denim Yadav, Neel Garud and Terence Prahil. Srivalli Rashmika, who became the national women's tennis champion last week, also underwent training under Sajid Lodi.
Apart from tennis training, the academy also worked on physiotherapy, physical training, mental training and nutritionist on every player. All India Tennis Association general secretary Anil Dhupar congratulated the players and coach for their achievements. Lodi said that behind his success is the better based structure in Indore and the support of his team.
President XI win title in Jyoti trophy U-19 women's cricket
Jyoti Trophy under-19 women's cricket final match was played between President XI and DPS School Nipania. Batting first, President XI scored 167 runs in 34 overs. Sakshi Utwale scored 46 and Gulnaz Grewal made 36 runs. Elena and Bhumika took 1–1 wickets. In response, DPS Nipania's team managed to score 166 runs in 40 overs and lost the match by 1 run. Tamanna Chaudhary scored 36 and Kanishka Shendge scored 35 runs. Jia and Ayushi took 2-2 wickets. The prizes were distributed by MPCA co-ordinator Siddhayani Patni, Bindeshwari Goyal, IDCA Vice President Narendra Rathore, Treasurer Subodh Gupta, DPS Director Faizal Meer and Principal Ajay Kumar Sharma.
Player of the tournament Kanishka Shedge, best batter Sakshi Utwale and best bowler Aayushi Shukla won the prizes.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)