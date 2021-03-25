Indore sports update: Madhya Pradesh power lifters win 15 medals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the sub-juniors and junior national power lifting championships held in Ghazipur, the power lifters from Madhya Pradesh performed brilliantly and won 15 medals-- 7 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze.

Dhruvraj Kure was the second in the Best Lifters in sub-junior category. Aditi Bairagi set a new national record by lifting 85 kg bench press in the 63 kg category and Udayveer Gurjar recorded 102.5 kg bench press in 53 kg category.

Udayveer Gurjar of MP won gold in 53 kg sub-junior category by lifting total of 425 kg. At the same time, Dhruvraj Kure lifted 530 kg in 59 kg class. Aditi Bairagi won the silver medal in the 63 kg category by lifting 365 kg in sub-junior girls category.

In this championship, Udayveer won 3, Dhruv Raj 4, Aditi won 4 medals. At the same time, Nitin Kori , Vishal Gadge, Ravi Kumar and Preetesh Pal won 1-1 medal each.

On its achievement, MLA Mahendra Hardia, MP Olympic Association President Ramesh Mendola, Ramesh Dave, K.R. Tiwari, W. Lal, U.P. Singh, Sharif Khan, Sanat Usrethe, Devendra Nahar, Ajay Jaiswal, Sanjay Bhavarkar, Avinash Dubey, Narendra Birade, Uday Sharma, Dinesh Thakur Gunjan Srivastava and Dinesh Paliwal congratulated to successful lifters.