Income Tax raid Sports Authority of India

Mumbai: Income Tax looked in good form and romped to a convincing 3-0 win against a youthful Sports Authority of India in a Super Division match of the MHAL League 2019-2020, played at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, on Thursday.

Ashutosh Lingesh converted from a penalty corner in the 12th minute to open the scoring before Arjun Sahani scored the second in the 45th minute. Ashish Chetty scored from another field effort in the 57th minute to complete Income Tax victory.