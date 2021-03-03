Indore sports update: Indore Travels, Young SAF Boys, Nayapura XI win football matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Ajax district branch Maharishi Valmiki Gold Cup prize money district-level football competition being played at Nehru Stadium. On Tuesday, four matches were played. In the first match, played between Indore Travels and Boarding Indore, Indore Travels won by 3–0 in shootout. In the second match, Young SAF Boys played against Devi Ahilya Football Club. Young Boys won match 3-0 in penalty shootout. The third match of the tournament was played between Nutan Football Club vs Nayapura XI in which Nayapura won by 4-2 in shootout.

In the fourth match, Atal Football Club played against the Royal Viking Club in which Royal Biking was eliminated from the tournament following decision of the tournament committee for not following guidelines of the District Football Association and their players have participated in the unregistered event.

International wrestlers win bouts easily

In the state sub-junior and junior events held at Chandrapal Ustad Wrestling Centre in memory of Nagendrasingh Thakur, Sant Shri Dadu Maharaj, Radheshyam Arya and Secretary of MP wrestling association Suresh Yadav encouraged the wrestlers on Tuesday. In the second round, International wrestler easily won their matches, in which prominent wrestlers priyanshi Prajapati Ujjain, Madhuri Patel Khandwa, Pooja Jat Dewas, Yogesh Vijore Indore performed with a bang.

In the event, Indore, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Betul made their presence. Guests were welcomed by Raju Thakur Ustad, Arjunasing Thakur and Shubhamsingh Thakur. On this occasion Omprakash Khatri, Manoj Somvanshi, Mohan Ratha were present. The programme was conducted by Vinod Gandhi. For the first time, the wrestlers of Betul shocked the entire state, more than 500 wrestlers came to the competition, but for technical reasons only 456 wrestlers could participate, for the first time 27 districts came with their own players in the event.

Sports meet held

The Indore Development Authority(IDA) held a meeting of officials of sports organizations of Indore in the control room in connection with construction of Pipalya Hana International Swimming Pool Sports Complex and Sports Area (Arena) under the new bridge.

Indore district badminton organization co secretary Dharmesh Yashlha suggested to build indoor hall, badminton courts and sports hostel also, organizing more facilities and competitions to the players, like other big cities of the country, budget for games of Indore Authority, income,to organize club game was also discussed, in a meeting chaired by the Indore Authority CEO, Vivek Kshotriya, said that there is a new experiment and plan of sports activities under the bridge, which he saw during the trip of Korea and Cuba. During visit he watched the game and after that made plan for the use and activities of that place.

At the meeting, Anil Dhupar of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, Kulwinder Singh Gill of Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association, former Olympian hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi, Indore Sports Youth Welfare Sports Officer Joseph Baxla, table tennis, swimming and hockey sports representatives were present. Kshotriya said that soon two plans will be materialized.

Kabaddi selection on March 3-4

For the state and inter-district competitions, the selection process of Indore district and corporation team will be held at Prabhat Club ground on March 3-4. Club president Hiralal Gokharu said that this event would be played in the boys' section. Players' birth date is fixed 1 March 2001 and the weight is 70 kg. It will be mandatory for the players to bring Aadhaar card. The matches will start at 5 pm.