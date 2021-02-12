Deepak Jacob joins Dream Sports Group as Group General Counsel

Deepak Jacob has joined Dream Sports Group, the parent company of Dream11 and FanCode, as Group General Counsel. He was the former Chief Regional Counsel, Direct-to-Consumer & International - India, ME & SEA, The Walt Disney Company. Making the announcement on Linkedin, Jacob stated “After a 13 year stint as the President & Chief Regional Counsel for DTCI. At the Walt Disney Company SEA, ME & India, I am moving on to an exciting opportunity with the Dream Sports Group (Dream11 FanCode etc) as Group General Counsel. Absolutely thrilled to be working with visionary entrepreneurs Harsh and Bhavit and a superlative CXO team. As an avid sportsman and sports fan, I hope to help them build a profitable and robust sports technology company while enabling the growth of the sports ecosystem in India.”