Indore sports update: Gwalior Deaf Warrior win T20 MP Premier League; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Deaf Warrior defeated Bhopal by nine wickets to win the T20 Deaf Cricket Premier League 2022 tournament organised by Mahakaushal Deaf Association recently.

Chief guests of award distribution were Ajay Vishnoi and Ashok Rohani.

In the final, Bhopal batted first and scored 97 runs. In response, the Gwalior team scored 98 runs. Nand Kishore was adjusted the ‘man of the match’ and ‘man of the series,’ informed Chief convener Piyush Jain. Sumit Bidwal was declared the best bowler of the tournament. The programme was conducted by Pawan Vyas. On this occasion, Rakesh Bhagat, Piyush Jain and Akshay Soni were also present.

Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial two-day under 18 final; MKCC score 262 in first innings

MKCC scored 262 runs in their first innings against Indore Colts Club in the two-day final of Sureshchandra Lunawat Mermorial under-18 cricket tournament being played at Yeshwant Club ground on Tuesday.

For MKCC, Sundhanshu Singh scored the highest run of 97, Vishal Yadav contributed 75 runs and Akshat Bundela made 32 runs. Pranay Parihar took four wickets and Anay Shukla three for Indore Colts.

In reply, Indore Colts scored 73 for one in 17 overs in their first innings till the end of the first day, in which Mohsin Shaikh scored 33 and Yash Malakar was not out at 25. Vishal Yadav took one wicket for the MKCC.

During the match, MLA Jitu Patwari and industrialist Rajkumar Toteja took introduction of the players. Senior Advocate Jai Hardia and Indore Divisional Cricket Association chairman Sanjay Lunawat were also present on the occasion.

Guests were welcomed by Deepak Jain, Ballu Chauhan, Rajendra Rathore and Jitendra Tomar. The programme was conducted by Chandrashekhar Bhatti.

Jain social groups organise cultural programme

Jain social groups Indore, an institution in the field of promoting sports, organised a grand cultural programme 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. In the function, 4000 couple members of 25 affiliated JSG groups working in Indore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Petlawat and Bamnia participated. JSG Indore Region chairman Sapan Nitika Nahta said that for the first time after the Corona epidemic, the programme was organised in such a big way.

“Our groups have previously organised many sports events successfully. Region secretary and table tennis player Nilesh Ved said that Indore region has organised three online and seven off-line activities, including sports events, during the year. The programme was held under the chairmanship of MP Shankar Lalwani and Ajit Lalwani. On this occasion, Atul Jhamad, Anil Rakhecha, Lalit C were present as special guests. The guests were welcomed by Rajendra Jain, Vipin Jain, Nilesh Vadera, Shilpa Gangwal, Shailendra Jain, Jai Bhandari, Kavita Kothari, Manoj Lodha, Darshan Mehta and Manish Gangwal. The programme was conducted by Yogesh Ajmera and vote of thanks was expressed by Divyaditya Kothari.

Vaishnav College wins cricket tourney

Vaishnav College defeated hosts to win the cricket final organised by Chemelidevi Institute under the inter-college tournament played on Tuesday. Earlier, in the first semi-final, Chemelidevi defeated Betma College and in the second semi-final, Vaishnav College registered a one-sided win. Prizes were given away by group director Dr Banerjee and principal Manish Srivastava. The vote of thanks was proposed by Jamil Khan.

Khelo India University Sports Badminton; Indore and Bhopal lose matches

Madhya Pradesh's challenge in the Khelo India University tournament in badminton has ended with the defeat of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore in men's and Barkatullah University, Bhopal in women's category in the quarter-finals. In men's quarterfinals, Punjabi University, Patiala beat Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore 3-0, Women's team of DAVV lost 0-2 against Punjab University. In the quarterfinals, SRM Institute of Science and Technology University, Chennai beat Bhopal 2-0.

Fifties by Mukul and Shubham; Spirited reply from Gwalior

Gwalior gave a spirited reply to Ujjain’s first innings score of 292 runs in the final of the five-day MY Memorial Senior Cricket Tournament being played at Holkar Stadium. Mukul Raghav remained 92 not out and Shubham Kushwaha made 73 runs till the end of second day's play. Gwalior made 215 runs for two. At the end of the day, Vikrant Bhadauria is unbeaten on 32 at crease. Earlier, Ujjain's first innings was reduced to 292 runs. On the second day, Ujjain started playing ahead of 282 runs for seven wickets, but the remaining three wickets fell after adding just 10 runs. Ankit Kushwaha took four wickets.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:55 AM IST