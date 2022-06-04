Indore Sports Update: Gold medals to four in state-level swimming competition; Prakash Hockey Club’s summer camp concludes today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of state-level swimming competition, held here at Mhownaka Taran Pushkar, Dhruv Khandelwal of Indore bagged the first position in Group-2 of 200m freestyle boys category by clocking 2.24.19 minutes.

In the Group-2 freestyle girls event, Indore's Darpan Sirohi won gold medal with a timing of 2.31.38 minutes. In 200 m girls Group-1 Freestyle event, Kavya Verma secured the first position by clocking 2.30.57 minutes. In the same event, Indore's Atharv Agarwal won gold in the boys category by clocking 2.8.75 minutes. Ojas Agarwal of Indore won the gold medal in Group-3 boys freestyle category with a timing of 2.57.93 minutes and in the same event, Jahra Rangwala of Indore took 2.44.38 minutes in the same event. In 200 m senior category freestyle, Abhimanyu Nain won the gold medal while Mahi Paliwal in the women's category clinched the gold. In 200 m Individual middle Group-2, Kushank Parmar and Archisha Sikdar of Indore secured the first position. Prize distribution was done by Piyush Sharma, Jai Verma and Yogendra Singh Rathod.

Mithali, Kashish felicitated

In the first All India Academy sub-junior women's hockey championship held in Bhopal recently, Madhya Pradesh State Women's Hockey Academy won the gold medal by defeating All India SAI Academy in the final. Players of Hockey Academy Mithali Sharma and Kashish Pal, who are players of Tahir Hockey Training Center Indore, were felicitated by Hockey Indore Association at Chimanbag ground on Friday. The guest of the function was Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice president Om Soni. On this occasion, Najmuddin Khurshid, Mohammed Ismail Ansari, Ayub Khan, Shivkumar Chauhan, Ramavatar Sharma, Rajiv Nizampurkar, Jagdish Bhatt, Mohammed Naved Ansari, Nitish Gaur, Ghulam Shabir, Abhishek Yadav, Ajay Sharma, Kapindra Verma, Gurpreet Singh Dhariwal and Pratik Bhawsar were present.

The programme was conducted by Kishore Shukla and Atul Khune proposed a vote of thanks.

Prakash Hockey Club’s summer camp concludes today

The 82nd summer free training camp of Prakash Hockey Club will conclude on June 4. In the concluding function, certificates and sports materials will be distributed to the players participated in the camp. Hockey Indore Association working president Devkinandan Silawat said that in the summer camp, more than 150 children received training at the practice site located in Residency area. On the basis of the camp, 50 players have been selected and they will be given free special training in different positions of the game like goalkeeper, forward and defender. In the camp, NIS coach Ashok Yadav, Vivek Yadav, and Shailendra Verma will teach techniques under the leadership of former Indian team coach Meeranjan Negi. Apart from them, Dr Rafiq Khan will give information about fitness and nutrition diet.

HMG District Mini Junior Tournament: Janhvi-Swasti in quarter final, Aarohi-Zainab also in next round

About 92 matches played on the second day of HMG Cup Mini Junior Tournament at DPS Rau. Young players Janhvi Kulkarni, and Swasti Sharma entered the quarter-finals in Under-11 while Aarohi Sharma, Aman Jain, Aarav Singh, Zainab, Rashi Jingola reached the next round.

Janhvi Kulkarni defeated Aaradhya Pathak 15-2 and 15-5 in the pre-quarter final match, Swasti Sharma defeated Sharvani Patwardhan 15-7, 15-9. In other matches, Kriday Singh defeated Kushagra Sharma by 15-14, 15-9, Agam Jain defeated Mohammed Ajmir Bag 15-12, 15-09, Arya Bam defeated Divyansh Patidar 15-4, 15-11. In Under-13, Mihika Jagdale defeated Arna 15-2, 15-1, Kanaka Jat defeated Monika Pawar 15-3, 15-5, Arna Batra defeated Ashmi Rathore 15-9, 15-4, Zainab defeated Arna Maheshwari 15-1, 15-2, Meenakshi defeated Vanshika Rajput 15-11, 15-9, Rashi Gupta defeated Khushi Bajaj 15-7,15-6, Dhairya Patel defeated Lavya Maurya 15-1, 15-3 and entered the next round.

Aarohi Shukla defeated Akshaya Srivastava 15-4, 15-0, Jasraj Saluja defeated Vaibhav Patidar 15-2, 15-1, Vrinda Brahmbhatt defeated Arna Maheshwari 15-8, 15-4, Yashika Maurya defeated Jannatpreet Kaur 15-8, 15-9 and Arna defeated Sakshi 15-8, 15-7.

Shirpurkar Memorial dist ranking badminton

Judge RN Shirpurkar Memorial Indore district ranking badminton tournament will be organized at Rajaram Mohan Rai Badminton Academy under the Indore District Badminton Association from June 9 to 12, in which a prize money of Rs 51,000 will be given.

Raja Rammohan Roy Badminton Academy Director Nitin Shirpurkar and Secretary of IDBA, RP Singh Nayyar said that boys and girls of 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 years will compete in this ranking badminton event. Interested shuttlers can send their entiries to Anay Shirpurkar, Dharmesh Yashlaha, Manish Trivedi, Vishal Chandwani and Shalini Pardeshi till June 8 noon.

See dreams and try to fulfill them: Doshi

Children of media persons took part in the Lahiri's cartoonshala here at Indore Press Club on Friday. Children got a chance to interact with noted cricket commentator Padma Shri Sushil Doshi. Doshi said children should enjoy their life to the fullest. Dreaming at this age is very common but fulfilling them is a special thing.