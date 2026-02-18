MP News: 3 Cubs Of Tigress Meera Spotted In Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary; Patrol On To Prevent Human Interference

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A good news for wildlife enthusiasts as tigress Meera from Kheoni wildlife Sanctuary located in Kannod tehsil of Dewas district has given birth to three healthy cubs.

The cubs were captured on trap cameras installed across the sanctuary on Monday.

Their presence has confirmed a rise in tiger population and strengthen conservation hopes in the region.

According to Kheoni wildlife sanctuary superintendent Vikas Mahore, the cameras recorded the cubs feeding on prey under the watchful eye of their mother. According to reports, the cubs are believed to be around 5 months old.

Meera has remained highly vigilant over the past several months, carefully safeguarding her young, he said. The cubs have now begun eating prey, indicating steady growth and development. Their father, tiger Yuvraj, is also part of the thriving tiger family in the sanctuary.

Sanctuary authorities have intensified security measures after confirmation of cub’s presence in the sanctuary. Patrols were increased to prevent human interference and ensure safety of the tigress and her offsprings.

At present, three resident tigers inhabit the sanctuary, while three others frequently visit. During summer, tigers often move toward grazing grounds as water sources in dense forest areas dry up.

Further updates on their movement are expected in the coming weeks.