 MP News: Tribal Woman Forced To Deliver Baby On Roadside In Dewas Amid Ambulance Delay
MP News: Tribal Woman Forced To Deliver Baby On Roadside In Dewas Amid Ambulance Delay

MP News: Tribal Woman Forced To Deliver Baby On Roadside In Dewas Amid Ambulance Delay

In Bagli, Madhya Pradesh, a pregnant tribal woman, Pinky, was forced to deliver her baby on a roadside after a 108 ambulance failed to arrive despite two hours’ notice. Her family attempted transport on a motorcycle. Doctors Hemant Patel, Solanki, and nursing staff rushed to assist, ensuring a safe delivery. The incident raises serious concerns over maternal healthcare and emergency response.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant tribal woman was forced to deliver her baby on a roadside due to delay in ambulance at Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.

The incident unfolded in the Bagli development block. As per reports, the victim, identified as Pinky, a resident of Kamath village, began experiencing labor pains, but despite her family and an Anganwadi worker calling the 108 ambulance two hours in advance, the vehicle didn’t arrive.

Desperate, her family attempted to transport her to Bagli Hospital on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, her pain intensified.

With no medical help in sight and the woman's condition worsening, the family decided to help her deliver the child on the roadside.

Fortunately, Dr. Hemant Patel, Dr. Solanki, and the nursing staff rushed to the scene after being alerted by a bystander. Using a makeshift curtain for privacy, they ensured a safe delivery.

Doctors warned that without this intervention, both mother and child were at critical risk.

Not an isolated incident

This isn't an isolated failure. Just days ago, a broken-down ambulance had to be pushed by hand on the hospital campus.

Earlier on February 13, a woman was forced to deliver a baby on the roadside under an open sky after no ambulance arrived on time in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

Despite repeated assurances of improved maternal healthcare, the reality on the ground showed a woman delivering her child on an open road.

The incident has once again raised uncomfortable questions about emergency healthcare response and maternal safety in the state

