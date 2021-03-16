Indore sports update: Devastating bowling show by Priti, Pooja in cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh defeated Nagaland by 10 wickets in the senior women's one-day tournament played at Emerald Heights School ground on Monday. The Nagaland team managed just 27 runs in 16.5 overs in front of devastating bowling of Priti Yadav (5 wickets) and Pooja Vastrakar (3 wickets). MP won the match scoring 29 runs in 2.4 overs without losing wickets. Hardly any woman team in cricket history would have won in such a less overs .

The Nagaland women's team won the toss and decided to bat first. But no batsman could stand in front of the bowling of Madhya Pradesh. Only one player, Merencsla, touched the double figures and scored 11 runs. Six players could not even open an account. Madhya Pradesh’s bowler Priti Yadav took 5 wickets for 11 runs while Pooja Vastrakar took 3 wickets for 7 runs. In response, Madhya Pradesh’s captain Pooja Vastrakar scored 26 unbeaten runs in 12 balls and at other end, Saloni Dongre was unbeaten on 2 runs.MP registered win I n only 2.4 overs. In other matches, Baroda defeated Punjab by 64 runs and Kerala defeated Mumbai by 47 runs.

Jyoti Trophy U-19 women’s cricket tourney begins

The Jyoti trophy under-19 women's cricket competition was inaugurated at DPS School ground by Ajay Kumar Sharma, Devashish Nilose, former female player Bindeshwari Goyal and Narendra Rathore. Sumit Richarya and Kapil Shendge were also present on this occasion. The first match was played between DPS School and IDCA Academy.

Batting first, IDCA Academy scored 127 runs with the help of Sakshi Pachore's 41 runs. For DPS, Kashish took 2 while Elita and Payal took 1-1 wicket each. DPS won the match by scoring 128 runs. Thanks to skipper Kanishka Shendge's unbeaten 45 and Suhani Sharma's 31 runs. Woman of the match was awarded to Kanishka Shedange .

Atharv Cricket Academy win Bhatt trophy

Atharv Cricket Academy defeated Christian College by 6 wickets to win the PN Bhatt cricket tournament on Monday.In the final, batted first; Christian College scored 135 runs in 30 overs. In response, Atharv Academy chased the target and scored 136 runs in 27 overs. Kapil Yadav, who took 3 wickets, was declared Man of the Match. The award distribution took place in the hospitality of IDCA Vice President Narendra Rathore, Subodh Gupta and Yogesh Jagdale.

Saurabh Dande, Arham Ansari in national hockey team

For the National sub -Junior hockey competition held in Jind (Haryana), selection of Hockey Madhya Pradesh team was held from March 6 to 8 in Jabalpur. On the performence basis, Hockey Madhya Pradesh team was selected, in which Saurabh Dande (Tahir Hockey Training Centre) and Arham Ansari (Golden Club) of Hockey Indore Association were selected, said Kishore Shukla.