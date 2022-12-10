Indore Sports Update: Bhavesh, Utkarsh, Amishi and Ganeshi in final

Table Tennis |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhavesh Goud and Utkarsh Tiwari entered the finals of men's singles while Amishi Shukla and Ganeshi Anya will clash for title in the women's singles of the 4th Madhya Pradesh state level ranking tennis tournament being played here at Yashwant Club on Friday. Bhavesh Goud defeated Deep Munim 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in a hard-fought semi-final of men's singles.

In the second semi-final, Utkarsh defeated Rehan 6-2 6-2. In the first semi-final of women's singles, Amishi defeated Esha Korane 6-0, 6-3 while in the other semi-final, Ganeshi Anya defeated Rubita Meena 6-1, 6-0.

In the men's doubles semi-final, Utkarsh and Pratyaksh defeated Anveet and Prithvi 7-6(6), 6-3 while in other semi-final, Keshav and Madhav defeated IK Mahajan and Deep Munim 7-5, 1-4.

In the first semi-final of Boys Under-18, Kanishk Khathuria defeated Arnav Jain 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 and Rehan Malik defeated Siddhakpreet R. 6-3, 7-6(3). Anya Choubey and Vibha Khadka will clash in the final of the under-14 boys category. In the semi-finals, Anya defeated Navya Kaushal 6-2, 6-3 and Vibha defeated Asmi Raghuvanshi 6-2, 6-3 to make it to the finals.

In the first semi-final of Under-12, Aarush Jain defeated Hussain Saifi 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 and Devansh Kaushal defeated Kushagra Nagori 6-2, 6-2 to enter final.

Final matches and prize distribution today

Yashwant Club secretary Sanjay Gorani said that the final matches of the championship will be held on Saturday. This will be followed by prize distribution in the evening session.

Pankaj Advani, S Shrikrishna, Kamal Chawla win matches

MP’s Prateek Jain reaches top-32

In the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, MP’s Pratik Jain entered the top-32 in the group league after defeating PSPB's Dhruv Sitwala 4-3 in the final. Pankaj Advani, current 6 raid world champion S Srikrishna and Kamal Chawla also secured the top position among top-32.

In the women's group league matches, Varsha beat Neeta Kothari 3-0, Ishika Shah defeated Keerthana Pandyan by 3-1, Ami Kamani beat G Shivani 3-0, Sumati Dammani beat Nina Parveen 3-0 and Saanvi Shah beat Roopa KS and entered the next round.

SCINDIA ENCOURAGES PLAYERS

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia encouraged the players during the matches. On this occasion, Bholu Mehta, Sunil Bajaj and Ashwini Puranik were present.

DPS, Colonel’s Academy in final

CBSE Cluster XII Under-19 boys and girls semifinals matches were held at Indore Public School, Main Campus on Friday. The results are as follows

Girls category:

St Theresa Piplani defeated Shishukunj Jhalaria by 37 - 10 and DPS Neelbagh defeated Sanmati School Indore by 25-08 to enter the finals.

Boys category: DPS Nipania defeated Army Public School by 44-31 and Colonel’s Academy Mhow defeated St Mary's Ujjain by 50-49 to make it to the finals.

Read Also Indore Sports Update: Golden trophy tennis tourney begins