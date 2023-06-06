Indore Sports Update: Badminton training camp concludes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Promotion of sports in rural areas is a commendable step and one can find sheer talents also from these areas, said Vijay Rangnekar, Retired Assistant General Manager of State Bank of India, on the concluding day of badminton training camp on Monday.

During it, Dharmesh Yeshlaha was also present at Dakachya village.

One day workshop on ‘Chess as Education Tool’ held

Emerald Heights International School organized a one-day Chess workshop as Education Tool on Monday. Jerry Nash, Fide chairman of Chess in Education guided the participants about chess rules and technique . In this workshop chairman of school in chess from All India Chess Federation AK Verma was present.

Nash explained chess as an educational tool very well in a simple way by emphasizing on the 21st century skills like critical thinking, collaboration, communication and logical ability. Nash emphasized on how the nuances of chess can improve the life of a student. In his speech, Verma said All India Chess Federation is trying its best to spread chess among school students in India. 100 people including teachers from Billabang International School, Golden International School, Rankers International School, The Emerald Heights International School, Vivekananda Vidya Vihar World, Kids Corner, Alpine Academy, chess coaches and arbiter participated in this workshop. Siddharth Singh, IM Akshat Khamparia, Anil Fatehchandani and Dr Sunil Somani were also present. The operation was done by Dr Sunil Somani and vote of thanks was proposed by Anil Fatehchandani. Another workshop was conducted by Jerry Nash at IPS Academy, in which guests were welcomed by Achal Choudhary, Chairman of IPS Group.

Indore win by 3 wickets

Indore defeated Bhopal by 3 wickets in the JN Bhaya T20 cricket tournament played here at Daly College ground on Monday. Bhopal batting first scored 150 for 9 in allotted 20 overs. In reply, Indore reached the target in 19.3 overs by making 154 for 7. In another matches, Gwalior beat Chambal by 4 wickets, Narmadapuram beat Jabalpur by 3 wickets, Ujjain beat Shahdol by 40 runs and Rewa defeated Sagar by 25 runs.

Summer camp concludes

Abhay Prashal Sports club organized a summer camp from May 9 to June 5. In the camp, participants of 5 to 40 years took part. Dharam Banjara in Table Tennis , Jagdish Dikhit, Seema Chauhan in swimming and Gourav Yogi in badminton attended the role of coaches. At the end, trustees of Prashal Club, Om Soni , Jayesh Acharya and Neelesh Ved felicitated the participants. The programme was conducted by Sunil Arora.

Katyayani Shukla selected in MP School Nat’l team

The 66th National School Under-19 Girls Hockey Competition will be organized in Gwalior from June 8 to 12. Katyayani Shukla of Tahir Hockey Training Center Indore has been selected in the Madhya Pradesh School team for the competition. Katyayani's coach is Mohammed Yakub Ansari, said Kishore Shukla.

Indore overall champion with 566 points

The 51st state-level swimming competition concluded in Neemuch on Monday. Indore won the competition by a huge margin of 566 points to become overall champion. Indore bagged 174 medals--69 Gold, 58 Silver and 47 Bronze. Host Neemuch finished second with overall 200 points, Bhopal third with 170 points. Individual Champion in the competition from Indore, Runhi Gopalia declared in Group-4, Pahal Sahu in Group-3, Krishiv Doshiv in Group-2.Shlok Gureza got maximum number of medals in his group.Bhavesh Choudhary became the fastest swimmer of the competition by winning the 50 freestyle senior men's gold medal.Players who win gold medals in the competition will participate in the national level competition.

MLA Malini Goud , Eklavya Singh Goud , Ravindra Dubey, Lokendra Singh Rathore, Yogendra Singh Rathore, Manish Birthare, Akhilesh Pathak, Virendra Shendke, Sagar Tonde, Manish Imoliya and Mohit Imoliya congratulated the winning players.

