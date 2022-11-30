Indore sports update: Army shooters reign supreme in National shooting

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 65th National Shooting Championship (Rifle events) is currently underway at Thiruvananthapuram. The Championship was graced by the elite marksmen. The Army shooters displayed outstanding skills by winning two medals in the rifle events alone. The Indian Army’s Sandeep won the bronze medal in the 10 meter Air Rifle event with a score of 632.6 to top the qualification round. The upcoming Army sharpshooter also won team gold medal alongwith Havildar Gokul Raj RK and Sepoy Rohit Kumar Singh of the Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow in the 10 meter Air Rifle Team Event.

Huge victory of Maa Kankeshwari Club

A match was played between MKCC and Indore Sports in the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 competition, in which MKCC scored 351 runs losing 8 wickets in 50 overs. Shivanshu Tripathi contributed 60, Sudhansh Singh made 74, Vikas Satya 71 and Yuvraj Yadav contributed 50 valuable runs. In reply, Indore Sports were bundled out for 118 runs in 29 overs and lost the match by 233 runs. Mayank Tiwari scored 48, Vishal Varde scored 33 and Yug Tiwari scored 39 runs. Vivek Tiwari took 4 wickets and Amit Pal took 3 wickets.

Vijay Club wins by 4 wickets

Under the same competition, another match was played between Christian Eminent and Vijay Club at Urban Orchid Ground, in which Eminent scored 199 runs in 49 overs playing first. Aditya Srivastavscored 54 and Swastik Joshi scored 50 runs. Abhi Agnihotri took 4 and Utkarsh Gabne bagged 3 wickets. In response, Vijay Club won the match by 4 wickets by scoring 203 runs for 6 wickets in 47 overs. Abhi Agnihotri scored 68 not out and Sujal Yadav scored 41 runs. Swastik Joshi took 2 wickets.

CCI wins by 258 runs

In another match, CCI batting first scored 335 runs in 49 overs. Suansh Singh and Pratham Sankat contributed 71-71 runs, Dipanshu Singh contributed 64 and Ansh Jadhav contributed 68 runs against SS Commune. Aditya Halwai took 4 wickets, Varinachay Dubey took 3 and Vinit Dhiman took 2 wickets. In reply SS Commune was bundled out for 77 runs in 33 overs and lost the match by 258 runs. Nachitket Jaiswal took 4 and Rakshit and Rehan took 2 wickets each.

MYCC’ A’ Grade Cricket Tournament: Nikhil and Nitesh hit tons in RBCF’s victory

In the , MYCC ‘A’ grade cricket competition a match was played between RBCF and Jai Girnari, in which RBCF scored 359 runs losing 8 wickets in 50 overs, in which Nikhil Mishra scored 124, Nitesh Lakshiri scored 113,. Rishabh Choubey contributed 52 runs. In reply, Jai Girnari's team managed to score 277 runs in 49 overs losing all wickets and lost the match by 82 runs. Imran Latif contributed 90 and Harsh Patel contributed 71 runs. Saurabh Sharma took 4 and Vicky Waghle took 3 wickets.