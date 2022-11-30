Indore sports update: Wrestlers of Chandan Guru Vyayamshala excel Indore

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the recently concluded Indore Divisional Inter College Wrestling Competition at Burhanpur, four wrestlers from Shri Chandan Guru Vyayamshala Wrestling Center secured won gold medals.

Lokpal Gohar in 61 kg freestyle, Balram Patel in 70 kg, Kapil Gurjar in 79 kg and Harsh Singh in 97+ categories tasted success. The above four receive regular training in modern wrestling from NIS coach Vijay Singh Verkia at Shri Chandan Guru Vyayamshala. They will represent Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in the All India Inter University Wrestling Competition to be held in the coming month.

2nd SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship: Arav, Mohit, Om win qualifying round of jr snooker

In the 2nd SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, organized by SAGE University, Indore, qualifying rounds of snooker for junior boys category held on Tuesday. MP’s Arav Jhanwar, Mohit Mishra of Telangana and Om Pathak of Gujarat won their matches and entered the next round.

Arav Jhanwar defeated Aditya Sharma of his own state by 3-2, Mohit Mishra of Telangana defeated Utpal Agarwal 3-1, Om Pathak beat Jaikishan 3-0, Henry Badiyani beat Harsh Verma 3-0, Md Faizal beat Ajit Kumar by 3-0, Priyanshu Shah beat Srikrishnan 3-1, Harsh Patel beat Saad 3-0, Roshan Mehtani beat Janam Prajapati 3-0, Tushar Dillara defeated Shivang Vyas 3-2 and Roshan Kamani defeated Suraj Kapan 3-0. In the qualifying matches played in junior boy's 1.30 hour format, Naushin D'Souza defeated Pranav Nath 273-220, Digvijay Gadhiyan defeated Aman Rajak by 412-228, Raman Preet Singh beat Rohan Mehtani 261-169, Abdul Saif beat Navin Kumar 253-208 and Prakash M defeated Parth Shah 243-163 to enter the next round.

Indore division, Tribal Development Dept are winners

Indore Division defeated Tribal Development Department 84-63 and Tribal Development Department defeated Bhopal division 68-44 respectively in the finals of the 66th State Level School Pittu Competition held at Sarafa Vidya Niketan.

Bhopal division defeated Rewa division 70-41 and Indore division defeated Rewa division by 112-54 points respectively in the matches played for the third place in boys and girls categories.

The winning teams were awarded by Harinarayan Yadav1, Prashant Badwe, Hemant Verma, and Naveen Goud . The program was conducted by Krishna Gopal Mishra and the vote of thanks was proposed by Ghanshyam Karole.