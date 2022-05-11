Indore sports update: Anurag Thakkar Badminton Academy inaugurated; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anurag Thakkar Badminton Academy was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day at Rau. Former Rajya Sabha MP Raghunandan Sharma, MP Badminton Association vice president Praveen Vashisht and secretary Anil Chaughule, senior BJP leader Kanchan Singh Chouhan, Shailendra Vyas, Sartaj Academy managing director Dharmesh Yashlaha and senior badminton coach Kishan Ojha were present on the occasion.

Academy's founder and head coach Anurag Thakkar is one of the few players of MP Badminton Association, who has played in MP under-10 (Mini Badminton), U-13 (Mid Jet), U-16 (Sub Junior), U-19 (Junior). He also played measure role in winning West Zone competition held in Goa for MP after a gap of 36 years. Thakkar represented Indian team in Japan and Indonesia successfully.

The programme was conducted by Ravi Thakkar and vote of thanks was proposed by Shivam Thakkar.

MP Open Snooker Championship from 12

Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association will organise MP Open Snooker Championship from May 12 to 15 at Nehru Stadium situated Billiard Academy. Chairman of MP Billiards and Snooker Association Bholu Mehta informed that Rs 50,000 will be distributed to the successful players. The tournament is being organised with an aim to encourage budding players. In the tournament, top 8 rank players will be given entry. Interested players can contact Sujit Gehlot, Mitendra Goud and Ashok Sethi for their participation.

Monisha and Priyanshi in final

In the 60th Sartaj League badminton event, organised by Sartaj Academy, being held at Narayan Bagh child development centre’s badminton hall. Monisha Badjatya in 19-year category and Priyanshi Patel in senior girls’ category entered into the finals.

Ashutosh Binnani, Gautam Munat, Teerth Goyal, Man Badjatya, Tejas Ghyar, Divyansh Salunke, Aradhya Arya and Maheshwari Salunkhe also won their league matches.

Monisha Barjatya defeated Maheshwari Salunke 15-12,15-6 and Priyanshi Patel defeated Sandili Goyal 15-8,15-10. In 17 years boys, Ashutosh Binnani defeated Tejas Ghyar 15-9, 15-10 and Gautam Munat defeated Vaibhav Lahoria 15-6, 15-11 in 13 years boys, Maheshwari Salunke defeated Devanshi Garde by 15-3, 15-3, Aradhya Arya defeated Aarohi Goyal 15-0,15-2.

In 11 year boys, Teerth Goyal defeated Vansh Jaiswal 15-3,15-2 and Man Badjatya defeated Samarth Dubey by 15-2,15-3.

In other league matches, Tejas Ghyar defeated Vivan Jain 15-3, 15-3 and Divyansh Salunke beat Aarav Goyal 15-4, 15-4.

Anubhav wins gold in taekwondo tourney

In the first divisional level taekwondo competition played under the aegis of Indore Taekwondo Development Association and Indore Management College, the players of Pink Flower School won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Anubhav Tiwari won gold, Mannat Soni, Ishika Bhasnaiya got silver and Jigyasa Bari, Sneha Bhasnaiya got bronze medal. School director Himanshu Soni, secretary Ekta Soni and coach Vikas Simraiya congratulated the players on this achievement.

Summer camp of Vidya Vijay Bal Mandir begins

The summer camp of the Vidya Vijay Bal Mandir began in the presence of Dinesh Verma Khajrana TI HardeepSingh Ruppal general secretary, MP Handball Association Dandodiya, President Taekwondo Association Morena, Kunal Dogne Director Vidya Vijay Bal Mandir and Virendra Panwar, Vishwamitra Awardee. On this occasion, players, who are selected for Khelo India were also felicitated. The guests were welcomed by Rahul Gurjar and Himanshu Khatri. The programme was conducted by Bhuvnesh Geete and vote of thanks was proposed by Mithilesh Kemre.

CA Olympics concludes

The CA Olympics organised by Indore ICAI branch concluded with a cricket match. In the semi-final encounter between CA Icon and White Lions, CA Icon won the match in four overs while chasing the target. In the second semi-final played between Warriors and Dewas Royals, in which Dewas Royals defeated Warriors in a thriller. Warriors chased the target of 42 runs on the last ball of the match.

As a result, the final encounter of the tournament was played between CA Icons and Dewas Royals in which CA Icons put a giant score of 122 on the scoreboard while batting first, in reply Dewas Royals scored only 44 runs and lost the match. As a result of the final match, CA Shailendra Singh Solanki's team won the third consecutive tournament. Rahul Sehjwani was adjudged Men of the Series, Indore Branch Chairman Anand Jain, Atishay Khasgiwala, Rajat Dhanuka, Swarnim Gupta, Mausam Rathi, Ajay Pandey from Max Life, CA Janak Bajaj from Komaki Vehicles awarded trophy and medals to the winning team.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:11 AM IST