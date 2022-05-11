Indore: In Agriculture College case HC grants relief to 10 students debarred from exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In its interim order, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered Indore College of Agriculture to permit 10 students against whom disciplinary action has been taken, to sit for exams.

According to information, the college had transferred six students to another college and rusticated four others following their involvement in a ragging case.

The students reportedly claimed that they were not heard before action against them. The students moved the court through their lawyers Lucky Jain and Nimesh Pathak.

Jain argued in court that the action against the students was arbitrary. College dean SK Choudhary was also present before the court. He sought two weeks to reply to file their reply.

The court granted time but directed the college to allow the petitioners to take part in the mid-term examinations. “Exams of one petitioner are to be held from May 11 and nine others from May 18,” Pathak said.

The court stated that the petitioners be permitted to take their exams and the formalities in that regard should be completed by the college.

The court, however, stated that the result should not be declared until the final outcome of the petition.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:24 AM IST