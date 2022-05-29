Indore Sports Update: Ankolika, Prisha, Avni excel at 83rd National Cadet, Sub-Jr TT, Volleyball, taekwondo events held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ankolika Chakraborty (Bengal), Prisha Goyal (Delhi) and Avani Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh) won titles in their respective categories of the 83rd National Cadet and Sub-Junior Table Tennis tournament being played here at Khel Prashal, on Saturday.

In Under-11 age group, Ankolika Chakraborty (Bengal) defeated K Tanishka (Karnataka) 12-10, 11-5, 11-4, in Under-13 age group, Prisha Goyal (Delhi) won the title by defeating Umte (Maharashtra) 12-10, 13-11, 11-6, 11-4. In girls Under-15 age group, Avani Tripathi (UP) won the final by defeating Sayanika (Delhi) 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 8-11 in a tight match. The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of GST Commissioner Lokesh Jatav and Om Soni, President Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association.

On this occasion, Jayesh Acharya, N Ganesan, Rinku Acharya, Pramod Gangrade, Pramod Soni ,Nilesh Ved,Thomas John, Satbir Singh and Aniket Koparkar were present. The guests were welcomed by RC Morya, Amit Kotia and Dharam Banjara. The programme was conducted by Shirish Bhagwat and Gaurav Patel proposed vote of thanks.

Volleyball, taekwondo events held

Under Indore Pride Day, volleyball and taekwondo competitions were held at Atal Sports Complex on Saturday. Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by senior councilor Mannalal Yadav, Ankit Yadav and Vishwamitra Awardee Virendra Pawar. National volleyball player Roli Pathak and taekwondo player Akash Thakur were honored.

Army players Kunal Suryavanshi, Akash Lunia, Manas Soni, Akshat Lunia and Yuvraj were also present.

Top players in tennis semis

Top tennis players--Tasneem Tayyabi, Insiah Mhowwala, Vibha Khadke, Bhuvika Bhalla, Dhruv Soni, Vishal Chaudhary, Deep Munim and Abhinsh Parwal-- won their respective matches and entered the finals at Indore Tennis Club on Saturday.

Drishika, Sandili, Aishwarya, Anushka, Purvi, Shreyasi, Arna in quarters

Shuttlers Swati Solanki, Aishwarya Srivastav, Sandili Goyal, Drishika Sahu, Anushka Shahpurkar, Niharika Sant, Rohini Pathak and Purvi Mandovara entered the quarterfinals in 19 years girls category, Kavya Singh, Nishant Reddy, Samarth Agarwal, Ashutosh Binnani, Advik Pathak, Arjun Nema, Ranveer Silawat, Unnat Jain, Anuj Agarwal, Shaurya Pratap Singh, Advik Togya, Saumya Taulani and Chinmay Agarwal entered the third round in the 19 years boys category at Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by All India Tennis Association general secretary Anil Dhupar and Indore Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner BB Sharma. The function was presided over by Anay Shirpurkar. On this occasion, Kishan Ojha, RP Singh Nayar and Dharmesh Yashlaha were present.

Kabaddi competition begins

Under Indore Pride Day, a kabaddi competition was started here at Vikram Sports Ground, on Saturday. The competition was inaugurated by MP Shankar Lalwani. Apart from Indore, 22 teams of women’s and men’s are participating in the competition. The final will be played on May 29 evening, said Harish Dagur.

RBCF win by 61 runs

In the 6 PM Super League cricket tournament, a match was played between RBCF and CCI here at RBCF ground .CCI won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, RBCF scored 283 runs in 50 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Rishabh Choubey scored 74, Nikhil Mishra made 54 while Nitesh Lashkari scored 49 runs. Labhansh Jaiswal took 3 wickets. In reply, CCI were all out for 221 runs in 49 overs and lost the match by 61 runs. Lareb Ali scored 71 and Pratham Sankat scored 54 runs. Naman Bhatt and Nitesh Lashkari bagged 3 wickets each. Man of the match award was given to Nitesh.

Vijay Club win by 2 wickets

Another match was played between MYCC and Vijay Club at Yashwant Club ground in which, MYCC won the toss and batting first scored 251 runs in 48 overs. Devansh Vishwakarma scored 78 and Rishabh Chimaniya scored 45 runs. Deepak Bhuria took 5 wickets. In reply, Vijay Club scored 253 runs in 43 overs for the loss of 8 wickets and won the match by 2 wickets. Nilesh Sharma contributed 95 and Sagar Solanki made 73 not out. Sankalp Solanki and Akash Rajawat took 3 wickets each. Man of the match award was given to Deepak Bhuria.

Wrestling competition begins

Under Indore Pride Day, Indore District Wrestling Association organized a wrestling competition at Ramnath Guru Wrestling Center, Badi Gwaltoli. In the competition, 8 groups in men’s and women’s are taking part.

In 57 kg: Winner Sunny Yadav, runner-up Vansh Pal,

61 kg: Winner Kunal Silawat, runner-up Vijay Pal,

65 kg: Winner Mayur Yadav, runner-up Krishna Patel,

74 kg: Winner Paramveer Yadav, runner-up Rohit Yadav,

86 kg: Winner Jatin Pathak, runner-up Yuvraj Pal.

Women 50kg : Winner Manyata Baurasi, runner-up Basra Khan, 55 kg: Ishika Bourasi, runner-up Reni Bhatia ,

59 kg: Kashish Verma, runner-up Bhuvneshwari Verma.

On this occasion, Olympian Pappu Yadav, BJP leader Hemlata Baurasi, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Shivram Patel, and Munna Baurasi blessed the winners. Judges were Munna Bourasi, Vikas Yadav and Arvind Patel. The winners and runners-up wrestlers will be awarded by the government on May 30.

MPCA presents portrait of Col Nayudu to Jay Shah

President and hon. secretary of MPCA had the privilege to meet and greet the president and the secretary of the BCCI on the eve of IPL final at Ahmedabad on Saturday. Abhilash Khandekar, president of MPCA presented a photograph of Col CK Nayudu to Jay Shah ( secretary of BCCI), in the presence of Sourav Ganguly (President, BCCI), Sanjeev Rao (Secretary, MPCA) and Milind Kanmadikar (former secretary, MPCA).