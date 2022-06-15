Indore sports update: All India Championship Series Junior Tennis Tournament; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhruv Soni of Madhya Pradesh, Aniket Choubey, Neev Parmar of Gujarat and Lakshya Gujrathi of Maharashtra won the pre-quarterfinal matches of All India Championship Series Junior Tennis Tournament being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club. The remaining results were as follows:-

Boys 14 years (pre-quarterfinals): Dhruv Soni (MP) beat Dev Kesaria (Gujarat) 9-3, Aniket Choubey (MP) beat Lavraj Pahwa (MP) 9-5, Neev Parmar (Gujarat) beat Arthav Shukla (Maharashtra ) 9-3, Anuj Sharda (UP) beat Ganesh Swami (MP) 9-5.

Girls 14 years (Pre-quarterfinals): Pehal Khardkar (MP) beat Alefiya Ruby (MP) 9-0, Avishi Sharma (MP) beat Anvi Palod (MP) 9-0, Anya Choubey (MP) beat Hiya Kugasia (Gujarat) 9-1, Devashree Mahadeshvar (Maharashtra ) beat Navya Gautam (Gujarat) 9-2 .

Boys 16 years (pre-quarterfinals): Arnav Jain (MP) beat Vihan Khare (MP) 9-2, Lakshya Gujarati (Maharashtra ) beat Eamon Bhatt (Chhattisgarh) 9-7, Aniket Choubey (MP) beat Neev Parmar (Gujarat) 9-7, Vivan Gautam (MP) beat Abheek Patel (MP) 9-3.

Badminton competition from June 16

Golden International School will organise a badminton competition for boys and girls in the age group of 15 and 17 years from June 16 to 18 . In the tournament, singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches will be played. The event will be held at Sakar Badminton Court on the School premises.

MP state ranking yoga sports on June 19

Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association, Indore Corporation Yogasan Sports Association is organising MP state ranking yoga sports on June 19 at Dr Vishwanath Karard Vishwashanti Gurukul Gurukul, Gandhi Nagar on June 19. Association secretary Ishwar Singh Chauhan said that the championship will be organised for boys and girls of kids, mini, sub junior, junior and senior age groups. Those wishing to participate in the championship can submit their entry till June 17 at the association office.

MM Jagdale Trophy; Chambal win by 208 runs

Chambal defeated Indore division by 208 runs in MM Jagdale Trophy (Boy’s U 15) Inter Divisional Tournament concluded at Daly College, Indore on Tuesday. Manal Chauhan of Chambal adjudged Man of Match. The trophy was awarded by Dr Gurmeet Bindra (Principal, Daly College) and Sanjeev Rao (hon secretary, MPCA), in presence of A S Ansari (Vice Principal, Daly College), Harish Benbi (Dean - Sports, Daly College) and Member of Junior Selection Committee, MPCA.

Players, students celebrate World Environment day

Players and students of BM Group of Institutions celebrated World Environment day with enthusiasm. The celebration began with lighting of lamps before goddess Saraswati's portrait in presence of S N Sharma(chairman BMG), Dr Ashish Joshi(director BMCT). On this occasion, Dr Govind Maheshwari (head central placement cell DAVV Indore) was also present. The event was coordinated by Prof Shweta Gaosandhe and hosted by Prof Chandni Kataria.