Indore: 385 cases of violence & abuse on Childline

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite many efforts by the city to eradicate violence against children and provide them with a safe and secure environment, abuse and violence cases against children are still high leaving the residents concerned. Data from the city Childline reveals that 385 children suffering from different kinds of abuse called for help from April 2021 to March 2022 in the city.

The data includes that on 42 children who were victims of child marriage, 45 cases of child labour, 20 cases of child sexual abuse, 6 cases of child trafficking and 74 cases of begging. The highest toll is that of abuse and violence where the victim count goes up to 198.

Childline coordinator Rahul Gothane says, “After receiving the calls, we offered a helping hand to the victims as soon as possible. Even though the number of cases received in one year seems to be large, there is also the possibility that many of the victims don’t seek help.” Another official said, “It’s possible that more victims might be just right there in the city, but haven’t been able to register for help yet. As soon as we get a call related to any case, we send a team to investigate the situation. And, later, in coordination with the police, we investigate the required legalities.”

Free Press was informed that 86 children were reported missing in the last year. Other than children seeking help, 87 parents also contacted the city’s Childline asking for help. Officials advised using the Childline number 1098 by anyone who finds or knows a child victim so that the required helping hand would reach the needy.

Childline cases registered within April 2021-March 2022

Child Trafficking: 6

Child Sexual Abuse: 20

Child Marriage: 42

Child Labour: 45

Begging: 74

Abuse and Violence: 198

Total (Protection from abuse): 385