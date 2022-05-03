Indore sports update: Abhi Foundation, RR Sports Institute in title clash; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The title match of the Dr Achal Silawat Memorial 7-sider Hockey Tournament will be played between the Abhi Foundation and RR Sports Institute.

Mixed teams of boys and girls are presenting a challenge in this night tournament organised by Prakash Club under the aegis of Hockey Indore Association at Mini Sports Complex located in Residency area. Devkinandan Silawat said that during the league matches, there was a close competition between the teams.

In the first match, Prakash Club competed with the team of Hockey Unit Indore. Both the teams strengthened their defence by rectifying the past mistakes. As a result, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. RR Sports Institute defeated Abhi Foundation's Tommy by a margin of 3-2 goals.

Children's Academy won the praise of fans by defeating Palia Hockey Club tby 3-1 goal. The team of Palia Hockey Club had an exciting competition between Hockey Unit Indore. In this match of aggressive hockey, Palia's team won by a close margin of 5-4. Prakash Club and Children's Academy clashed in the last league match, in which the hosts won by a 2-1 goal. During the matches, former national player Kailash Kaushal, former DSP Budhram Yadav, social worker Naresh Dev, Brajesh Rawat encouraged the players.

Summer table tennis camp begins

The 48th summer table tennis camp organised under the aegis of Indore District Table Tennis Association began in the city. The camps are being organised simultaneously at different 10 places at Abhay Prashal, Nehru Stadium, Sputnik Press Club-Press Complex, Siddharth Soni Academy-Palasia, Samarth Academy-Rambagh, Champions Table Tennis Academy-Sukhliya, Table Tennis Academy - Rajendra Nagar, New Era Public School - Vijay Nagar, BS Table Tennis Academy - Manavta Nagar and Shree Jain Shwevetambar Terapanthi Trust - Rajmohalla. The camp will continue till May 21 and the last date for admission has been extended to May 5. Interested players can contact for registration at various centres.

Junior boys hockey selection trials from May 4

Hockey Indore Association secretary Kishore Shukla informed that Hockey India's 13th Junior Boys Hockey Championship will be played in the coming month. For participating in it, the selection trials of the Madhya Pradesh team will be conducted at Jabalpur from May 4 to 6. Only six selected players from Indore have been invited for the trials. Players born after January 1, 2006 will be eligible for the trials.

MP Amateur Kurash Association organise felicitation prog; players and office-bearers honoured

Amateur Kurash Association, Madhya Pradesh, on the completion of its 10 years, organsied a function and felicitated all the office bearers and players of the organization on Sunday.

Former Union minister, Jagdish Tytler, chairman of the Kurash Federation of India, Ramesh Mendola, president of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Ramesh Popli, president of the Kurash Federation of India and Lal Singh were present as guests at the function. On this occasion, Suresh Kurwade, Umashankar Teretiya, Rajesh Shakya, Ashutosh Nimgaonkar, Vivek Swamy, Kailash Batham, Gopal Paliwal Lalit Paneri, Satyesh Upadhyaya, Mahesh Purohit, Harish Taylor, Vaishali Tiwari, Shashank Singh, Kailash Vyas and other national and international players were honored.

In his speech, Tytler said that the players of Madhya Pradesh have performed well at the national and international level and we want the players of Madhya Pradesh to participate in the trials of the Asian Games 2022 to ensure their place and bring laurels to the state in their country. National President Ramesh Popli said that Madhya Pradesh Kurash Association is the best organisation of our country and is running best. Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association president Ramesh Mendola said that he is very impressed with the working style of Kurash Sangh and soon going to give recognition to Kurash from the State Olympic Association and finally Rahul Vyas expressed gratitude to all.

Rajaram Rajak Memorial badminton tourney held

Rajaram Rajak Badminton tournament organised at Atal Sports Complex by Atal Badminton Club concluded on Monday. The tournament was played in under 35 and above 35 classes. In under-35, the winner was Deepak Rajput and Rohan and the runners-up was Pradeep Yadav and Aditya Maheshwari. Shri and Mandloi secured third place.

In the above 35 category, Piyush Gatani and Prashant Tomar secured first place followed by Abhishek Agarwal- Kapil Ajmera second and Pradeep Yadav -Deepak Rajput stood third. The super final was also played in which Austin- Prakhar stood first and Deepak Rajput -Rohan second. The overall championship won by Atal Badminton Club. A total of 11 clubs from Indore participated in this event. In the programme, senior BJP leader Munnalal Yadav, Shankar Solanki and Ankit Yadav distributed prizes to the players. On this occasion, senior badminton coach Kishan Ojha was also honored with a cash prize of Rs 25000. The programme was conducted by Suresh Lunia., while vote of thanks was proposed by Vishwamitra Awardee Virendra Pawar. Senior members of PR club Pankaj Jain, Ajay Awasthi, Sudhir Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Abhinav, Mahesh Malviya, Manoj Awasthi and Vinod Acharya were also present on this occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:19 AM IST