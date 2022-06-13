Indore Sports Update: 1st India kenopolo league championship concludes; Anandam wins basketball trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association, the in 1st India kenopolo league championship was held here at Mhownaka Taran Pushkar on Sunday. On the concluding day, final matches were played. From next year, the team will participate in this league through auction.

Competition results -

In the main group: Zone-1 won the title with score of Zone 7-6. For winning team, Zeeshan Hussain scored 3 goals . For runner-up team, Akash Batham scored 4 goals, Sujit Batham Priyans, Varun Dangi and Ayush Paple made 1 goal each. 3rd placed Zone 3 – Mahendra Keer, Pradyuman Rathore, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Shivam Agrahari, Anak Chauhan and Angad Verma scored goals. In the women's section Zone-2 won the title with a score of 8-2. Shikha Chauhan 5 goals. For winning team, Chandni Chauhan scored 3 goals, Reena Sen, Mahak Deewan, Kumkum, Lakshmi and Anya, made goals. Runner-up team was Zone-1 while Maharashtra team secured the third position.

Prizes were distributed by Balveer Singh Kushwaha, Indian Kayaking secretary B S Vannar, Yogendrasingh Rathod, Lokendrasingh Rathod and Ravindra Dubey. On this occasion, Sagar Tonde, Kuldeep Singh Keer, Manish Imolia and Mohit Imolia were present.

State School FIDE Rating (Rapid) Chess Competition: Navya Goyal and Vaibhav Neema top after 7th round

In the State School FIDE Rating (Rapid) Chess competition being played here at IPS Academy, Navya Goyal of Progressive Education School and Vaibhav Neema of Narsinghpur are at the top with 6 marks in open category after 7 rounds of competition. Ishan Singh Khanuja of Bhopal is struggling with 6 points in the race against Sujay Jain of Shishukunj and Sabad of Seoni.

On the other hand, Sera Dagariya from Daly College remained on top with 7 points followed by Kanishka Choudhary of Bhopal with 5 points. Tanvi Chandak of Satya Sai and Bhavya of Narapuram are jointly leading at the second position with 5 points. Tanishka Bhavya and Tanvi Dwitiya (5 points) and Aadhya Singha Charvi and Anshika (5) are in third place.

Anandam wins basketball trophy

In Omaxe City, Anandam became champion by defeating Subhagan 32-28 of the basketball tournament, organized by Talent Academy, on Sunday. For the winning team, Harsh Megh Nagrale scored 12 points, Vaidehi Singh 4 points and captain Manvi Chadda contributed 6 points. Hardik Raghuvanshi 14 and Manish Pawar scored 6 points for runner-up team. The prize distribution were held in the presence of Production School Director Amitabh Barve, National Player Kuldeep Pawar and Omaxe City Incharge Deepak Chopra. The programme was conducted by Mudit Sharma and vote of thanks was proposed by Arun Sisodia. On this occasion, International player Rajendra Singh and Santosh Yadav were also present . Best player award given to Rajveer Singh,while Swar Jain declared upcoming Player and Hardik Raghuvanshi declared best scorer.

Shirpurkar Memorial ranking badminton: Saumya, Om, Atharva, Anushka, Aasthain semi-finals

Soumya Taulani, Advik Pathak, Om Patel, Vardan Agarwal, Anushka Shahpurkar, Dhimahi Chauhan, Aastha Sharma Drishika Sahu, Riddhima Sood, Sanvi Jain, Aradhya Arya, Swati Sharma, Sankalp Vyas, Gurman Singh Gandhi, Malik Diwakar, Cyrus Jain, Kanika Jat, Chaitali Parmar, Mishika Gupta, Shreyasi Malviya, Prafulla Pathak, Jai Soni, Parv Jatwa and Dhairya Patel, won their matches in respective categories and entered the semifinals of the Sirpurkar Memorial Indore district badminton tournament being held in Rajaram Mohan Rai Badminton Academy Palasia on Sunday.

Aarush, Hussain, Devansh and Twisha in main round Junior Tennis Tournament

Hussain Saify, Devansh Chhabra, Aarush Bhalla and Tvisha Nandankar won matches in their respective categories and entered the main round of the All India Championship Series Junior Tennis Tournament being organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club on Sunday.

Chambal in strong position

Chambal team is in a strong position against Indore in the MM Jagdale trophy Under-15 cricket tourney being played here at Daly College on Sunday. In reply to Chambal’s first innings score of 446 runs, Indore made 153 runs losing 9 wickets.

Brief Scores: Chambal 1st Innings : All out 446 in 118.3 overs

Manal Chauhan - 283, Sparsh Bhardwaj - 66, Aditya Bhandari - 5 wkts, Sameer Singh Chahar - 2 wkts

Indore 1st Innings : 153 for 9 in 62 overs

Sparsh Dhakad - 34, Vishal Prajapati - 43, Manal Chouhan - 5 wkts, Shivank Parashar - 3 wkts