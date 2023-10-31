Indore: Spiritual Programme Started At Central Jail For Mental Toughness Of Inmates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is generally believed that once a person is jailed, he cannot leave the world of crime and the person will choose the wrong path over the virtuous one. But “Anant Urja Safar” is an initiative which enables inmates to connect with spirituality and change their lives by implementing this in their regular lives.

"Anant Urja Safar" was started in Indore Central Jail on Tuesday morning, under which prisoners will be helped in becoming mentally capable through spirituality with the help of Ayush Gupta (world's youngest Reiki healer, celebrity Tarot card reader and numerologist). So that whenever he goes out of jail after completing his sentence, he will be mentally capable enough to not commit any such mistake or crime again.

Ayush Gupta said that no criminal commits a crime willingly but chooses crime or the wrong path to deal with the situations created by him, after which the consequences are to spend his life in jail, away from his family and friends. It is important to remain mentally capable so that one is able to fight every situation. To develop the capability to differentiate between right and wrong is very important. Then the crimes can stop he said. Till now, Ayush Gupta has successfully treated serious diseases like cancer and coma through Reiki healing across the world.

During the Anant Urja Safar, an attempt was made to cure minor and major diseases of the prisoners and staff through Reiki healing. Central Jail Indore superintendent Alka Sonkar said that the staff and prisoners of Central Jail Indore are my family and it is my responsibility to take care of their physical and mental health. For physical health, prisoners are taken care through various camps and equipment in the jail, but for mental health, this is the first step under the "Anant Urja Safar".

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)