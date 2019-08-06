Indore: Spiritual books released Yathart Arogya

Spiritual books released Yathart Arogya, a tri-monthly Hindi magazine which meant to encourage spirituality and health from past 21 years was published in Hindi and English edition namely Siddh Evam Sidhashram and Mahavtar Babaji respectively of Yathart Arogya, a Marathi language magazine written by Mumbai based writer and professor was also released on the auspicious occasion of Nagpanchami on Monday at Shri Nana Maharaj Taranekar Sansthan Premises. Ashish Nigam and Lakhan Tiwari graced the occasion as chief guestS. SN Kale was also felicitated on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Avnindra Joshi.