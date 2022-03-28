e-Paper Get App
Indore: Speech and hearing impaired wrestler from MP qualifies for 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil

Raj, defying all odds, has fought and won wrestling competitions in many states, with the support of his family.

ANI | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Raj Verma, a speech and hearing impaired wrestler qualifies for the 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil.

"He has won several gold and silver medals at various events. Our mother passed away in 2016 and our father in 2020. Our financial condition is not good. I request the government to support us," said Rishabh Verma, elder brother of Raj Verma.

"Raj has got a chance to fight in the Brazil Olympics. If the government helps a little, then Raj will be able to perform better," he added.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:43 AM IST