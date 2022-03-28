Indore: With clear skies, temperature rising gradually, day temperature to reach 39 degrees Celsius by month-end

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

With no new western disturbance being generated in the next few days, the day temperature in the city is gradually increasing each day.

Meteorological department officials said that the temperature will increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius for the next three days and the day temperature will reach a high of 39 degrees Celsius by the end of the month.

According to department officials, no decrease in temperature is expected for the next one week now and there are chances of heat waves in the western part of the state mainly in Khargone, Khandwa, and other nearby districts.

“The next one week will remain dry and hot as there is no major change in the weather system. The temperature will remain above normal till the end of the month,” Met officials added.

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature in the city has also been increasing and it is hovering above normal.

‘There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days. However, summer this year will be comparatively cooler than in the previous year except during May,’ Met officials added.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was 20.5 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and dry for the past two days.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:35 AM IST