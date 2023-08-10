 Indore: Special Train To Run For Bandra Terminus
Indore: Special Train To Run For Bandra Terminus

Western Railway will run special trains on special fare between Mhow-Bandra Terminus-Mhow on August 11 and 12.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passenger traffic, Western Railway will run special trains on special fare between Mhow-Bandra Terminus-Mhow on August 11 and 12.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, train No. 09325 Bandra Terminus-Mhow Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday 12th August at 15.05 hrs and reach Mhow at 07.15 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09326 Mhow- Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Mhow on Friday 11th August, at 20.55 hrs and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12.15 hrs, the next day. Enroute the train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Dewas and Indore station in both directions. The train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. The ticket booking for Train No. 09325 and 09326 will open on 10th August at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

