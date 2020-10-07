Indore: Special character give COVID safety awareness tips at Devi Ahilya bai Holkar Airport

Indore: Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the message of following Social Distancing, Mask and Sanitizer (SMS) were given in an interesting way at Devi Ahilya bai Holkar Airport on Wednesday.

Airport Director Aryana Sanyal informed "We have taken a unique initiative in which, in addition to banners, digital signages and announcements, we introduced a Mickey Mouse character to interact with passengers. The special character was having COVID safety signage in one hand and sanitizer on other hand to help passengers sanitize his or her hand. Initiative to spread awareness about wearing mask, sanitizing hands frequently and maintaining social distance of 2 meter."

Over 34 scheduled domestic commercial passenger flights are being operated from the city. Time to time non-scheduled international passenger flight under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) are also operational.