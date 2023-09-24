Indore: Soon 14456 To Be Emergency Helpline Number For Deaf |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Number 14456 has been assigned as the dedicated emergency helpline number to cater to the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community.

This was indicated by Union Minister of Social Justice Virendra Kumar. Young Indians (Yi) Indore, a wing of young entrepreneurs of the CII has been demanding such a dedicated helpline number.

This initiative underscores commitment of YI to fostering inclusivity and ensuring immediate support during emergencies for all individuals. The minister in a letter written to MP Shankar Lalwani highlighted the demand of Yi and the ministry’s initiative in this direction.

Naina Navlani of Yi informed that in commemoration of International Sign Language Day and in the ongoing pursuit of a more inclusive society, Young Indians, Indore has been urging the government to prioritise and establish an inclusive Emergency Helpline (14456) for the deaf community, staffed with qualified sign language interpreters.

This initiative is a critical step toward ensuring accessible and equitable emergency support for all citizens. The deaf and hard-of-hearing community faces unique communication challenges during emergencies.

The current gaps in our emergency response system necessitate immediate action to bridge these communication barriers and ensure that all citizens have equal access to emergency services.

This helpline is poised to revolutionise emergency services, making them accessible and efficient for individuals who rely on sign language as their primary mode of communication.

This urgent appeal is aligned with the broader vision of Young Indians to promote a society that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all its members,’ added Bhawna Ganediwal, Chapter Chair, Young Indians Indore.

