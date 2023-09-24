 Bhopal: Dance Drama Shri Hanumat Staged At Tribal Museum
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Dance Drama Shri Hanumat Staged At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Dance Drama Shri Hanumat Staged At Tribal Museum

41 artistes present anecdotes related to Lord in 15 scenes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anecdotes from the life of Lord Hanuman were presented in 15 scenes in a dance drama, Shri Hanumat, at MP Tribal Museum under a programme, Sambhavana, on Saturday evening.

Directed by Chandramadhav Barik, nearly 41 artistes presented the one-hour-forty-minute dance drama which enchanted the audience. Folk and contemporary dance like Badhai, Puruliya and Mayurbhanj Chhau were used, which added charm in it.

The dance drama began with the scene of birth to Hanuman and his returning to Ayodhya with Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman. In Indian mythological stories, the description of Lord Hanuman as the greatest devotee appears in different contexts.

Read Also
Bhopal: Covid Health Workers Stage Protest Outside CM House, Arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Chouhan Takes A Dig At Cong’s Jan Akrosh Yatra

MP CM Chouhan Takes A Dig At Cong’s Jan Akrosh Yatra

MP: BJP Plans To Field More Women Candidates This Time

MP: BJP Plans To Field More Women Candidates This Time

Modi May Attend Two Events In MP On October 5

Modi May Attend Two Events In MP On October 5

Bhopal: Safety Trial Of Metro Train On The Cards

Bhopal: Safety Trial Of Metro Train On The Cards

Bhopal: Band Of 10 Thieves Strike Colony In Kolar, No FIR

Bhopal: Band Of 10 Thieves Strike Colony In Kolar, No FIR