Bhopal: Dance Drama Shri Hanumat Staged At Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anecdotes from the life of Lord Hanuman were presented in 15 scenes in a dance drama, Shri Hanumat, at MP Tribal Museum under a programme, Sambhavana, on Saturday evening.

Directed by Chandramadhav Barik, nearly 41 artistes presented the one-hour-forty-minute dance drama which enchanted the audience. Folk and contemporary dance like Badhai, Puruliya and Mayurbhanj Chhau were used, which added charm in it.

The dance drama began with the scene of birth to Hanuman and his returning to Ayodhya with Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman. In Indian mythological stories, the description of Lord Hanuman as the greatest devotee appears in different contexts.

