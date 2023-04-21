Indore: Sonu Sood impressed by robust personality of Indoreans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The robust character of the people of Indore is such that they have made a place for themselves in the hearts and minds of the people across the nation,” said actor Sonu Sood who was in the city for MTV Roadies audition, along with Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

“Local food is another thing that makes the city stand out and that is why various reality shows hold auditions here as the city has a lot of potential,” Sood added.

Sood said that the quest for creative and bold personalities made them visit Indore.

Prince said, “Whenever any reality show producer decides to conduct auditions, they research and mark out the cities from where interesting personalities come. And Indore is among the shortlisted cities.”

Sood said, “Indore is my home, it is the place where I have learned everything. I know that the contestants from Indore will make a mark at the show.”

No need to be a politician to serve the public

Sonu Sood said that it is not necessary to be a politician to serve the people. “All that is needed is sincerity,” he said.

Increasing cybercrimes motive behind making ‘Fateh’

Sood said that his upcoming movie ‘Fateh’ is based on his real-life experiences while dealing with cybercrime.

He said, “I came to know about various forms of cybercrime where people were scammed using my name. This inspired me to write a script for ‘Fateh’. I came to know that around 30-40 people from Indore were scammed through fake links which had my name and this movie will create awareness about cybercrime.”

Failure – a step towards success

Gautam Gulati said that failures are part of life, and it is important for a person to learn and seek motivation from them. Giving his example he said, “When I appeared for the interview for Roadies, I was rejected. However, years later, I am here as a team leader of the same reality show.”