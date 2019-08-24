Indore: Software engineer commits suicide

Indore: A software engineer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at his residence under Sadar Bazaar police station area on late Thursday night. A suicide note was also recovered from him but the reason behind his suicide could not be established till filing of this report.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Abhishek Jain, a resident of Radha Nagar. He was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment. Investigating officer and ASI PC Mandloi said Abhishek was a software engineer and used to work for a US-based company online from home.

On Thursday at 12 am, he was in his room on first floor of the house. He told his mother over phone that he has consumed poison after which mother and other family members went upstairs and took him to hospital. He died during treatment after an hour.

According to information, suicide note was recovered from the spot but he didn’t mention the reason behind his taking such an extreme step. He mentioned in the note that only he is responsible for suicide.

However, Mandloi denied police recovering suicide note. He said the room where Abhishek consumed poison has been sealed for the investigation.

The body was handed over to family members after the postmortem and further investigation is underway. The statement of his parents and other family members were recorded to know whether he suffered problems. The autopsy report is also being awaited by police.

In a similar incident, a man was rushed to hospital after he consumed poison at his residence in Banganga area late on Thursday. According to police,

Bajrangpura resident Ashok Patel (40) allegedly consumed poison after which his condition started deteriorating and he was rushed to hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The reason for suicide could not be known till Friday.