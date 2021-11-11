Indore: Smart Seed signs MoU with Aurobindo Institute

Indore: The Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre on Wednesday signed a MoU with Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, Indore, to encourage students from the institute to start startups. Smart Seed is currently supporting around 11 startups from the incubation centre at AICTSL office.

The MoU was signed by the Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta in the presence of collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, Aditya Vyas from CIIE.CO and Dr Durgesh Mishra from Aurobindo Institute of Technology and others.

Smart Seed officials said that as a part of this MoU, they will conduct a seminar on How to Start a Startup in the college for interested students. Apart from this, knowledge sessions and workshops will be conducted on Business Model Development, Lean Startup, Fundraising and Industry Connects will be provided to selected students across a 4-month period. The aim of the programme is to follow the mission of PM Modi in creating Aatm Nirbhar Bharat so that students of today can become job providers instead of job seekers.

Rishav Gupta, CEO, Smart City Indore said that Indore Smart Seed is being nurtured to be a hub for all startup activities of not only Indore but entire central India. Students are an important part of the activities as most of the startups are founded by fresh graduates.

“We want to give the students a thorough grounding on the building blocks of a successful Startup with the team and expert mentors from CIIE.CO. We are also in discussions for more partnerships and startup support programs at the incubation centre,” said Gupta.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:12 AM IST