Indore: Smart meters give Rs 5 cr as power factor rebate in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smart meters installed in the city are proving beneficial for consumers in many ways.

While the meters are sending readings of power consumption automatically to the power distribution company, electricity consumers have been getting the benefit of power factor (PF) rebate of Rs 5 crore due to the smart meters in Indore city.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Company had started the installation of smart meters in the city three-and-a-half-year ago.

A total of 1.40 lakh smart meters have been installed in the city so far. Non-domestic category consumers are given the benefit of PF rebate. So far, PF rebate has been provided in 1.70 lakh bills. In the PF rebate of 0.85 points, the consumer gets a benefit of Re 1 per unit. In this way, PF rebate of more than Rs 5 crore rupees was given on 1.70 lakh bills in the last three years.

There are 60,000 consumers in the city who have smart meters installed and they are being benefited on an average from the Gruh Jyoti Yojana, at Re 1 per unit every month.

West Discom MD Amit Tomar said that along with Indore, smart meter consumers of Mhow, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam and Khargone are also being given benefits as per eligibility.