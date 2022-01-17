Indore: Smart City wins one MoHUA challenge, fails in two others

Indore

The Indore Smart City Development Limited got selected among 10 Smart cities in the country in the Nurturing Neighbourhood challenge organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, whose results were declared on Monday. However, the ISCDL lost the Cycle4Change and Streets4People challenge.

Municipal commissioner and Smart City Indore executive director Pratibha Pal informed that under the Smart City Project by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, competition was organised in 25 smart cities of the country for providing friendly environment for young children and their families.

She added that the city of my dreams Citizen Engagement Program has been organised in Indore Smart City. This event is organised by Smart City Mission of Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs in collaboration with WRI India and Bernard Bear Foundation.



“This challenge was for 3 years, which aims to support the creation of child-friendly neighborhood under the government's Smart City Mission. To ensure the physical and psychological health of young children and their caretakers.

Along with Indore, Bangalore, Hubli, Jabalpur, Kakinda, Kochi, Kohima, Rulekha, Vadodara, Warangal have also been selected in the top 10 cities of the country in the Nurturing Neighborhoods Challenge competition in 25 Smart Cities.

Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta said that Under the Nurturing Neighborhood Challenge Competition, a central group discussion was organized in Indore at various places in the city, in which painting competition for infants and children and counseling session for caretakers. Plantation was also done under the Har Ghar Ek Tree campaign. A large number of children participated in painting competitions and activities. Prizes were also distributed. Along with this, problems and suggestions were taken from their parents to resolve them.

SMART CITY LOST STREET4PEOPLE CHALLENGE

The Indore Smart City Development Limited however lost in Street4People and Cycle4Change Challenge, while Ujjain marked it position in top 11 awardees.

In the competition, top 11 awardees were Aurangabad, Bengluru, Gurugram, Kochi, Kohima, Nagpur,Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Udaipur, Ujjain and Vijayawada. Jury Special Mentions were Imphal, Karnal, Silvassa and Vadodara.

What is Street4People challenge

In the competition over 113 cities had participated out of which 30 cities qualified to Stage 1. In Stage 2 final participants will be declared. The Streets4People Challenge is an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, to inspire cities to create walking-friendly streets through quick measures, in response to COVID-19.

The challenge will support cities across the country to develop a unified vision of Streets4People in consultation with stakeholders and citizens. The Challenge aims to create flagship walking initiatives in cities, which focus on place making and liveability. Cities will be required to reimagine their streets as public spaces through the lens of economic regeneration, safety, and child-friendly interventions initiatives, in order to ensure a green recovery from COVID-19.

The India Programme of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) will be the knowledge partner, providing guidance through the preparation of resource material and facilitating online peer to peer learning workshops.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022