Indore: Smart city changes plan to uproot trees for parking lot

Indore: With an intent to save neem trees at the Chappan Dukan area, Smart City’s superintendent engineer BR Lodhi made the construction company change their plan. As a result, work at the parking area at Chappan Dukan got a bit delayed and was completed last week.

The superintendent engineer (Smart City) BR Lodhi said earlier it was planned to uproot five trees at the Chappan premises and to shift them somewhere else. The plan was also approved by the Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

He said, “One day before the uprooting work was to happen, I visited the place and saw that the trees are very dense and moreover they were all neem trees. I immediately appealed to the concerned authorities not to uproot the same. I also brought this issue to the notice of the IMC commissioner.

Also, wooden circular benches were installed near the neem trees. Work at the police chowki work at Chappan is also underway. Four men and two women guards have been deployed.