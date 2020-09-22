Coronavirus in Indore: Traders’ self lock-down across city, markets to remain closed on weekends till October 15

Indore: In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, all major markets of the city will remain open for only five days a week and remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, till October 15. During the weekdays all shops will close by 6 pm.



This was decided at a meeting between the district collector Manish Singh and representatives of 60 traders' body held at the collector's office on Tuesday. The traders had come under the banner of

Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is the biggest representative body of different traders associations of the city.



The rise in the number of cases in the city was witnessed after reopening of all the markets and so the traders decided to observe self lockdown on weekends and reduce shop timings so that there is a drop in the number of Covid cases.



The traders also authorised the district administration to take action against any merchant or shop owner who violates this decision.

