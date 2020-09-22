Coronavirus in Indore: Traders’ self lock-down across city, markets to remain closed on weekends till October 15

Indore: In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, all major markets of the city will remain open for only five days a week and remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, till October 15. During the weekdays all shops will close by 6 pm.
This was decided at a meeting between the district collector Manish Singh and representatives of 60 traders' body held at the collector's office on Tuesday. The traders had come under the banner of
Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is the biggest representative body of different traders associations of the city.
The rise in the number of cases in the city was witnessed after reopening of all the markets and so the traders decided to observe self lockdown on weekends and reduce shop timings so that there is a drop in the number of Covid cases.
The traders also authorised the district administration to take action against any merchant or shop owner who violates this decision.
Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry informed that this system will remain in force till October 15, after which the collector will review the situation. Collector Singh said that Indore has the status of providing leadership to the entire state and this decision will send a good message to other cities in the state.
Indore Note Book Association, Indore Electric Association, Indore Sona-Chandi Association, Pipe and Sanitary Dealers Association, Association of Marble and Granite Indore, Cloth Market Merchant, The
Siyaganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant, Indore Rice Merchants Association, New Siyaganj Merchant Association, Siyagaj Conference Association, Indore Tea Merchant Association, New Bagad Ranipura,
Shastri Market, Pujya Shri Sindhi Bartan Bazaar Panchayat, Jail Road, MG Road, Kothari Market, Maharaja Complex Merchants Association, All India Transport, All India Grain Traders, All India Motor Transport
Congress West Zone, Loha Mandi Parcel & Fleet Owners Association, Tiles and Sanitary Ware Association, Dawa Bazaar, Sapna Sangeeta Road, Marothia Bazar, Timber Market, Dry Fruit Association joined the
decision.
Control Room to be set up
Collector Manish Singh said that he will set up a Control Room, which will have latest information about the availability of hospital beds. Through this, the people will be able to get the information immediately. He also assured that if traders have any misgivings about anything that will affect their business, then it will be abolished.
