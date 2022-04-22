Indore: Slow pace of vaccination continues, fails to touch 60 percent mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the cases of Covid-19 are fluctuating, the district administration and health department didn’t get the expected response to the vaccination drive. Like previous vaccination drives, only a few thousand doses are being administered even when over 100 vaccination centres were prepared on Thursday.

Moreover, vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years couldn’t touch the mark of 60 per cent of eligible kids with the first dose, in one month of the vaccination drive for kids.

The department has been targeting vaccination of about 1.15 lakh kids of the age group and as many as 66,291 kids got inoculated since the drive started i.e. on March 23.

However, there was no vaccination for three days due to health melas being conducted by the administration and health department.

The pace of vaccination is not as per the expectations of the health officials who were targeting to vaccinate over 40,000 kids on the first day.

Talking about the reasons for the same, health department officials said that one of the major reasons is festivities and also the holidays in schools post-exams.

“We appeal to the people to get their kids vaccinated at the earliest. It would be better if kids got both doses of vaccination before the opening of the schools. Taking the first dose now will make kids fully protected as they could take both doses before starting a new session,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they are connecting with the school education department officials and asking them to ensure the vaccination of kids in schools. The Health Department has been targeting to vaccinate over 1.15 lakh kids with the first dose of vaccine before the opening of the new session in schools.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:08 AM IST