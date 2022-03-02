Indore: Slight change in route of Rangpanchami gers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and municipal officers, along with public representatives, have decided to make a slight change to the traditional route for Rangpanchmi gers owing to the ongoing Smart City work.

Days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that traditional gers would be taken out on the occasion of Rangpanchami this year, district and municipal officers, along with public representatives, on Wednesday, inspected the route for gers.

Collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria, former mayor and Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud and others started the inspection from Tory Corner. They went on to inspect Lohar Patti, Itwaria Bazaar, Satha Bazaar, Bajajkhana Chowk, Bartan Bazaar, Rajwada Square and so forth.

After consultations with public representatives, the route was finalised. The gers will start out from Tory Corner and reach Rajwada after passing down Loharpatti, Itwaria Bazaar, Cloth Market, Gorakund Square and Khajuri Bazaar.

Smart City work is underway on a stretch between Tory Corner and Gorakund Square. So, this part of the route has been skipped. Work is also in progress on the Khajuri Bazaar road. Pal gave instructions to Smart City officials for completing the work on Khajuri Bazaar road so that the gers can pass down there.

The traditional gers, which are taken out with religious zeal and fervor, were banned in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

After a gap of two years, the gers will finally be taken out again this year.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:48 PM IST