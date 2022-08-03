Indore: Skin infections on rise in Monsoon, Maintain hygiene!

Monsoon Hygiene session | FP

FP News Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Rising fungal infections, ring worms, rashes and other skin issues are on rise among kids. Quoting this, a workshop on Monsoon Hygiene was organised at Shri Ayyappa Public School by Create Stories Social Welfare Society.

Beauty trainer Seema Soni addressed the students in the workshop and explained various ways to keep germs and skin issues at bay.

“During monsoon, the skin becomes very oily and moist due to humidity, due to which dust and bacteria easily gets stuck on the skin,” Soni said. She added that as a result, the skin gets fungal infections.

“Athlete's foot, fungal ringworm, fungal nail infections are some of the names of fungal infections associated with the skin during monsoons,” Soni said. She added that to avoid these infections, one must maintain proper hygiene especially ensure that kids do not wear damp clothes.

“Wash your child’s hair with a gentle shampoo to rinse away all the dirt and impurities in the hair. Make sure that the shampoo is pH balanced and rinses the hair easily,” Soni said.

Basics of Kids’ Hygiene for Monsoon

· Ensure that your kid’s nails are short and clean.

· During monsoons, you must remember to add fruits, vegetables, milk and nuts to your child’s diet.

· Always stay hydrated.

· Children's clothes should cover their entire body.

· Children should wear clean and dry clothes only. Do not wear school socks especially if they are wet or sweaty.

· Opt for homemade meals to keep your immunity up.

· Clean your hands and feet with soap at least twice in a day.

Avoid wearing clothes made up of fabrics like synthetic and nylon that can irritate the skin. It is recommended that kids wear cotton clothes.

