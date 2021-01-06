Indore: SIXER! FIVE FLYOVERS AND A BYPASS TO PUT CITY ON FAST TRACK

Indore: The city will get five flyovers on Ring Road in the upcoming years and a bypass to ease traffic congestion. This was announced by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday at the inaugural ceremony of the Pipliyahana Flyover which will now be called as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bridge. Foundation stones for projects worth Rs 200 crore were laid. This includes the new flyover which was dedicated to oublic on Wednesday.



//Pipliyahana Flyover

“After marathon daily meetings for eight days, CM Chouhan approved the construction and within 90 days… to be precise… on June 4, 2018, CM Chouhan laid the foundation for the flyover,” said MP (Indore constituency) Shankar Lalwani.

As many as 1,75,000 vehicles will pass through the 750-metre-long flyover daily. Initially, on the drawing board it was decided to be over by 18 months, but in reality it took almost 32 months for IDA to develop it because of the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

//Upcoming developments in the city

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said the flyover was built at a cost of Rs 45 crore. Apart from the flyover inauguration, foundation stones were laid for eight water tanks to be developed at Rau and Indore-5 constituency. Also, 5 treatment plants foundation stones were also laid.

“We are very close to be declared as an ODF (open defecation-free) city as all the sewage lines work will be completed,” said DC Dr Sharma.

He also said that a waste to energy plant will be developed near Devguradiya which will have a capacity to process 500 metric ton worth Rs 107 crore. The project will be developed by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited.

MLA (Indore-5) Mahendra Hardia said requested the CM’s intervention to resolve the problem of Tulsi Nagar. He also requested that IDA’s constructed International Swimming Pool which was developed for Sports and Youth Welfare Department should be started at once.

“Three water tanks at Musakhedi, Near Velocity and Amarkhedi will be developed through which Narmada Water will be supplied,” said Hardia.

MP Lalwani said, “the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Flyover is the first Smart Flyover of the state. We will participate in a national level competition of flyovers. We will also operate indoor game areas below the flyover”.

Need five more…

“Five flyovers at Radisson Square, Robot Square, Vijaynagar Square, Khajrana Square and IT Park should be developed for ease in traffic flow in the city ,” MP Lalwani proposed at the programme. He suggested CM Chouhan to give the project to IDA.

//New Bypass

MP Lalwani said the city's present Ring Road will be turned into a regular road because the city is expanding. The Bypass will turn into a Ring Road and a new Bypass will be developed.

//CM Chouhan said

“With immediate effect the International Swimming Pool will be handed over to the IDA instead of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. All the requested projects of development of two roads and five flyovers will come in execution. Indore will be made an IT Hub. Under the river front development pure water will flow in Kahn and Saraswati River. Industrial development will be done. Multi-storyed buildings will be made for slum dwellers,”said CM Chouhan.

//ATAL FLYOVER FACTS

LENGTH - 750 metre

WIDTH – 24 metre

COST – 45 crore

TARGET PERIOD – 18 months

COMPLETED IN – 32 months

STARTED IN – April 2018

COMPLETED IN – December 2020

INAUGURATED – January 6, 2021

SPACE- 6 lanes (3-lane each)