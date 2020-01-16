Indore: Six youths arrested with 45 kg silver

Indore: Police nabbed six youths who were planning to loot a petrol pump in Tejaji Nagar police area on Thursday. Police also recovered about 45 kg of silver from three of the nabbed youths.

According to police, they received a tip-off that a group of youths, riding a MUV, were roaming in the area armed with weapons. Police chased the suspected vehicle and nabbed them and recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one metal rod, one knife, one axe and one metal tool from them

Police have identified those arrested as Surat Singh Solanki (26) of Dhar, Sunil Baghel (22) of Alirajpur, Davar Thakur (24) of Dhar, Sanjay Davar (22) of Dhar, Raju (22) of Dhar and Dharmendra Machar (21) of Dhar.

During interrogation three of the accused confessed robbing 45kg of silver from Dhar and committing several robberies in Gujarat.

Accused Sanjay, Dharmendra and Raju confessed stealing the 45 kg silver from Dhar. The cost of all the items is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakh.

The accused told police that the stolen items were kept at their homes. Police raided their homes and recovered the silver items. The accused also confessed robbery in Gujarat and other states. Further investigating are on, police said.