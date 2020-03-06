Indore: Six held for mobile phone snatching

Indore: City police on Thursday arrested six members of a gang involved in snatching mobile phones and recovered 12 mobile phones and a firearm from them. All the accused are drug addicts.

A team led by Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tehzeeb Kazi was formed to trace those involved in loot and theft cases in the area. The police got a tip off that one Jayesh Pandey and some of his friends were involved in mobile theft, and had sold many stolen mobiles in Ujjain and used the money to buy drugs.

While searching for Pandey they received another tip off that they were planning to rob a petrol pump in Vijay Nagar area and arrested them from near the crematorium situated behind Sayaji Hotel.