e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Six-day Textile Trade Fair from September 14-19 at MT Cloth Market

Indore: Six-day Textile Trade Fair from September 14-19 at MT Cloth Market

About 10,000 textile traders, producers and agents from across the country will participate in the trade fair. After about three years, such a trade fair is being organised in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-day Textile Trade Fair will be organised from September 14-19 at the MT Cloth Market in Indore under the aegis of the Maharaja Tukojirao Cloth Market Merchants’ Association. Earlier, it was announced that the fair would be held for five days, but it has been extended by a day.

About 10,000 textile traders, producers and agents from across the country will participate in the trade fair. After about three years, such a trade fair is being organised in the city.

The fair will be inaugurated by Ramesh Potdar, owner of Siyaram Textiles, along with BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MP Shankar Lalwani.

The fair will be organised on the cloth market premises. About 800 textile business establishments present at the cloth market will participate.

According to Arun Bakliwal, the fair is being organised in the market so that all the traders can participate in it. Special deals and discounts will be announced during the trade fair at every shop in the market. Traders from across the state and the country are being invited to participate in it. Stalls of garment producers and sponsor companies coming from outside will be set up at Govardhan Chowk and Mahavir Chowk.

Read Also
Indore: Women and Child Development ‘distributes happiness’ to kids
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

In a dignified and respectful manner, Once-bitten, twice-shy Indore Municipal Corporation takes tech...

In a dignified and respectful manner, Once-bitten, twice-shy Indore Municipal Corporation takes tech...

Indore: Six accused arrested; engineering student from Bhopal stabbed to death

Indore: Six accused arrested; engineering student from Bhopal stabbed to death

Indore: Six-day Textile Trade Fair from September 14-19 at MT Cloth Market

Indore: Six-day Textile Trade Fair from September 14-19 at MT Cloth Market

Mhow: ICU, PICU Care Centre opened at Madhya Bharat Hospital

Mhow: ICU, PICU Care Centre opened at Madhya Bharat Hospital

Two youths drown in separate incidents during Ganesha visarjan

Two youths drown in separate incidents during Ganesha visarjan