Indore: Six-day Textile Trade Fair from September 14-19 at MT Cloth Market

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-day Textile Trade Fair will be organised from September 14-19 at the MT Cloth Market in Indore under the aegis of the Maharaja Tukojirao Cloth Market Merchants’ Association. Earlier, it was announced that the fair would be held for five days, but it has been extended by a day.

About 10,000 textile traders, producers and agents from across the country will participate in the trade fair. After about three years, such a trade fair is being organised in the city.

The fair will be inaugurated by Ramesh Potdar, owner of Siyaram Textiles, along with BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MP Shankar Lalwani.

The fair will be organised on the cloth market premises. About 800 textile business establishments present at the cloth market will participate.

According to Arun Bakliwal, the fair is being organised in the market so that all the traders can participate in it. Special deals and discounts will be announced during the trade fair at every shop in the market. Traders from across the state and the country are being invited to participate in it. Stalls of garment producers and sponsor companies coming from outside will be set up at Govardhan Chowk and Mahavir Chowk.