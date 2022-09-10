Indore: Women and Child Development ‘distributes happiness’ to kids

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women and child development department distributed gifts and other necessary items to the needy kids of anganwadis on September 9. The distribution programme was held as a measure to strengthen the purpose of the Anganwadi Adoption Programme. As part of the nutrition month, the programme was held at Khalsa College where LED, cooler fans, notebooks, required textbooks, cupboards and toys were distributed. MLA Malini Gaur and corporators Priya Dangi, Bharat Raghuvanshi and Kanchan Gidwani participated in the programme and distributed the gifts to the children.

The gifts and other items that were distributed were collected through donations that people made. NGOs and anganwadi donation units collected and distributed the items. This concept works in the same manner as ‘The Santa Bag”, where the donor leaves the donation while the department plays the role of mediator and provides the items to the needy.

The toys received under the Chief Minister’s Anganwadi Adoption Programme were distributed and, through this campaign, the public was informed about the involvement and cooperation of the Anganwadis. The programme was conducted by project officers Anita Joshi and Satish Gagrale and the programme outline was prepared by project officer Meenakshi Harvash. All the supervisors were present at the programme and appealed to the parents and people in the locality to support donate for the children.

