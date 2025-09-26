 Indore News: Fitness Of Six School Buses Cancelled, Four Buses Seized By RTO During Inspection
HomeIndoreIndore News: Fitness Of Six School Buses Cancelled, Four Buses Seized By RTO During Inspection

The RTO team inspected two schools and a college and checked the fitness of their vehicles on Friday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The RTO team inspected two schools and a college and checked the fitness of their vehicles on Friday. During the action, the fines of Rs 40000 were collected by the officials.

According to an an officer, as part of the ongoing special drive being conducted across the state since September 22 to strengthen road safety and ensure compliance with transport laws, a team led by Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Kumar Sharma, along with ARTO Archana Mishra, ARTO Rajesh Gupta, and RTO staff inspected vehicles at two schools and one college located near the Bypass Road.

Six school vehicles were found violating safety norms. Issues such as jammed emergency exits, non-functional fire extinguishers, poorly maintained first-aid kits, damaged floor areas, and lack of proper maintenance were found.

Meanwhile, the bus service of a school was found fully compliant with the rules and the school management was appreciated. At the college, 12 buses were found abandoned in poor condition within the premises, and the management was instructed to cancel their registration.

The inspection team also interacted with students and collected feedback. All schools and institutions have been directed to operate only fully fit vehicles with valid documents.

