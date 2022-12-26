Indore: Six accused of robbery in Pune held from city

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The joint team of the city crime branch and Pune police on Sunday arrested six men in connection with the robbery of Rs 28 lakh at a house in Pune a few days ago. The accused were taken to Pune for further investigation into the case.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that the accused of robbery at a house in Pune were in the city. Following the information, the crime branch accompanied by Pune police raided a place and arrested six persons named Lakhan Phuleri, a resident of Dewas, Rehman Fazal of Nasik, Shubham Malviya of Dewas, Hanif of Indore, Bhura alias Mohamuddin of Khajrana area of the city and Sumit Sharma of Aerodrome area of the city. They were booked by Pune police under section 395 of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The accused allegedly confessed to their crime and informed the police that they had entered the house in Pune after cutting the window grill. They were carrying sharp edged weapons and a pistol. They robbed the family of Rs 4 lakh in cash and around 49 tolas of gold ornaments from there. The value of the ornaments and cash is around Rs 28.5 lakh. Some gold ornaments and a car were also seized from the accused and they were handed over to Pune police for further investigation into the case.