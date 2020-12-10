​

Indore

The Special Investigation Team, investigating into infamous honey trap cases involving senior bureaucrats and politicians​,​ ​is unwilling to give copies of the seized electronic evidence to the accused.

The government has filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the order given by the special court on December 4 directing the SIT to give copies of documents and evidence to the accused. On Thursday, the SIT filed an application in the special court seeking a stay on the December 4 order. The court will hear the application on December 14.

On December 4, a special court had ordered the SIT to provide copies of the electronic evidence (pen drive, hard disk, floppy etc) seized in the Honey trap case to the accused within seven days.

Advocate Dharmendra Gurjar, appearing for the accused, accused the SIT of mounting pressure on the ​accused.

He said that the SIT has electronic documents and proofs for 10 months. “If it did not want to hand over the copies to the accused, it could have already filed the petition earlier. Section 207 of the CrPC clearly provides that the accused has the right to receive every evidence against him/her. A special court will hear the case on 14 December. It will then decide whether the accused will get copies of electronic evidence or not,” he said.