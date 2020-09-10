Indore: Sindhi community women worship Gaja Laxmi; conclude sixteen-day Mahalakshmi Vrat

To conclude the fast, women read the story of Mahalakshmi fast and worshipped the idol of goddess Laxmi riding on an elephant named ‘Airavat’ seeking health, happiness and prosperity.

Vendors selling clay idols for special worship on the day were disappointed as most women avoided buying the idol from the market. Some women prepared the idol at home using clay, flour and other easily available items.

“Normally, we return home with barely 1 or 2 idols, but this year, we are going home with half idols, as only half were sold,” Vinay Dhope, a vendor selling idols on AB road, said. He explained that most people did not even stop to enquire about the price.

“People did not buy the idol fearing it might even spread corona,” Himanshu Pateria, a vendor at Malwa Mill road, said. Most women bought metal idols, citing the possibility of sanitising the idol before worship.

As shared by Pandit Ravi Shastri, “The Gajalakshmi avatar of Goddess Lakshmi is said to be a symbol of power, prosperity, good luck and bounty. Lord Arjuna asked his father Lord Indra to send Airavat (the mighty elephant) on Earth for his mother Kunti in order to help her observe the Mahalakshmi Vrat.”