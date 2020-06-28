Indore: Sikhs pay tribute to 'Sher-e-Punjab' Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his death anniversary

Indore: Sikh community could not offer tribute to Maharaja Ranjit Singh popularly known as Sher-e-Punjab or Lion of Punjab, like every year. His death anniversary was on Saturday. Like every year, the Sikhs commemorate his contribution and pay tributes to him on the following Sunday of June 27.

Though the memorial event was organised as every year, he was remembered in prayers and special ardas was organised to express thanks to the great leader in various gurudwaras of the city.

His life story was re-told to children to teach them lessons of courage and good governance. “Every year, we offer tribute to the Maharaja with get-together, flower wreaths and celebrations, but this year, since public gatherings were restricted, we only offered prayers in Gurudwaras,” Devendra Singh Gandhi, coordinator of Imli Sahib Gurudwara, said.

Kirtan was organised in his honour in gurudwaras. Impressed by the Maharaja’s life stories, kids were particularly inspired and wished to be as courageous as him.